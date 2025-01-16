As firefighters continue to battle the fires burning in the Los Angeles, California, area, Mammoth Mountain is offering a deal that benefits fire relief efforts—and skiers.



On January 18th and January 19th, 2025 Ikon Base Pass holders can purchase a $99 lift ticket to Mammoth Mountain. Proceeds from these tickets will go towards the California Fire Foundation, a non-profit that, according to its website, supports “surviving families of fallen firefighters, firefighters, and the communities they serve.”



The tickets are also valid at June Mountain, which is near Mammoth Mountain.



Mammoth Mountain and the resort’s owner—Alterra Mountain Company—will match the raised funds up to $100,000 each for a combined potential total of $200,000.



For most of the season, Ikon Base Pass holders have unlimited access to Mammoth Mountain. However, January 18th and January 19th are blackout dates. The charitable deal allows Ikon Base Pass holders to access the mountain when they normally couldn’t for a significantly reduced rate. At the time of writing this, standard lift tickets to Mammoth Mountain on the 18th and 19th cost $204.

Mammoth Mountain, California. Photo: Elizabeth Iris/Shutterstock

On its website, Mammoth Mountain noted that those who can’t ski this upcoming weekend can still donate to the California Fire Foundation by visiting the foundation's website.



Mammoth Mountain isn’t the only California winter sports destination to pitch in and help those impacted by the Los Angeles fires.



Last week, Visit Big Bear and Big Bear Mountain Resort announced that they had teamed up with local lodging operators to provide Los Angeles fire evacuees with discounted lodging and meal vouchers.



Through the partnership, evacuees who reserved lodging within the Big Bear Valley can secure four $25 meal vouchers per reservation at Snow Summit and Bear Mountain.



Per CAL FIRE’s incident map, the two major fires in the Los Angeles area—the Palisades Fire and the Eaton Fire—remain un-contained as of Wednesday afternoon.



The blazes have killed at least 25 people, destroyed over 12,000 structures, and scorched more than 60 square miles, according to CBS News.



First reported on Tuesday, January 7th, the Palisades Fire is the most destructive wild land fire in Los Angeles history, USA Today reports.

Be the first to read breaking ski news with POWDER. Subscribe to our newsletter and stay connected with the latest happenings in the world of skiing. From ski resort news to profiles of the world’s best skiers, we are committed to keeping you informed.