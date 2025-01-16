British Woman Killed After “Violent” Skier Collision in French Alps

A 62-year-old British woman died after colliding with another skier in the French Alps, according to numerous news reports.



The incident took place around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Les Arcs ski resort in France’s Savoie region. It occurred when the woman lost control on a challenging black-level slope known as the Aiguille Rouge, smashing into a man.



According to The Telegraph, the crash was called a “violent collision.”



The woman’s death was attributed to traumatic shock—an exact cause of death will be determined during a post-mortem. The Connexion reports that she was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.



The man with whom the woman collided was 35 years old and also a British national. He was reportedly standing still at the time of the collision and suffered a broken leg before being transported from the slopes to a local hospital.

Les Arcs, France. Photo: SerrNovik/Getty Images

Both skiers were reportedly wearing helmets at the time of the crash.



The Independent reports that French prosecutors have opened an investigation into the incident.



The fatal collision follows another recent tragedy at Les Arcs. On Christmas day, 2024, a 13-year-old skier was killed in an avalanche near where the British skiers collided.



The boy was skiing with his family when the avalanche, which may have been triggered by a snowboarder above, swept him off his feet and buried him. After an emergency response that included dog teams and members of the gendarmerie, the young skier was airlifted to a hospital. Later that day, he was declared dead. The rest of the boy’s family was unharmed.

Les Arcs trail map. Photo: Les Arcs

Since 2008, the area of Les Arcs has seen five fatalities, including the latest collision involving the British nationals.



According to a safety report from the National Ski Areas Association (NSAA)—a trade association for ski area owners and operators in the U.S.—skiing is, inherently, a risky sport. However, in the report, the NSAA also called fatal skiing accidents “rare.”



In the past ten years, U.S. ski resorts have averaged less than one fatality per 1 million skier visits, the report says. During the 2023-2024 ski season, there were 35 fatalities in 60.5 million skier visits nationally. That same season, there were 49 catastrophic injuries in 60.5 million skier visits nationally.



In France, around ten fatal collisions occur on the slopes each year, according to The Independent.

