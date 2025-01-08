Backcountry Skier Dies in Avalanche in Colorado's Mountains

On Tuesday, a backcountry skier was caught and killed by an avalanche in Colorado’s San Juan Mountains, according to a preliminary accident report from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC).



The avalanche took place east of Red Mountain Pass on Red Mountain Number 3 around 11,300 feet in an area known as Bollywood. The involved slope was northwest-facing.



The CAIC plans to visit the site of the accident today and will provide more details when available. Identification of the involved skier hasn't been released. No one else was hurt.



“Our deepest condolences to the skier's family, friends, and community,” the CAIC’s report reads.



This is the first reported fatal avalanche this season in Colorado, per CAIC data. According to the same data, twenty-two backcountry users have been caught in avalanches this winter in Colorado.



Yesterday, the CAIC forecasted “moderate” avalanche risk for the area where the accident occurred.



“If you find a shallow spot and collapse a hard layer of snow that rests above weaker snow below, you can trigger an avalanche that will be large enough to injure or kill you,” the daily avalanche forecast from the CAIC for January 7th read.



Avalanche risk remains “moderate” in the area today.



This is a developing story.

