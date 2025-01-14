A blast of wild, wet, and windy weather arrived in Alaska, and the Alyeska Resort was forced to suspend its lift operations for a day over the weekend.



On the evening of Saturday, January 11, 2025, Alyeska, known for being the state's largest ski resort, stated that high winds—including gusts that exceed safe operating thresholds—were expected on Sunday and could impact operations. Due to weather concerns, the resort initially planned to open only Ted’s Express, Bear Cub Quad, and Chair 7 on Sunday.



However, the next morning, Alyeska announced that it would close entirely, writing in a social media update that the mountain was experiencing high winds, downed trees and debris on the slopes, and low visibility. These factors, the resort wrote, made skiing unsafe. Alyeska allowed guests to transfer their pre-purchased Sunday day tickets to a different day.



Despite the weekend closure, Alyeska managed to open several lifts Monday, including Chair 7, the Glacier Bowl Express, Ted’s Express, and the Bear Cub Quad. The Glacier Bowl Express—or GBX, as it’s also known—accesses Alyeska’s upper mountain terrain.



Check out the video below from Alyeska's Mountain Communications Manager Bayne Salmon of the conditions on Monday:

Video: Alyeska Conditions, January 13, 2025

The stormy weather produced a lopsided snowpack.



Alyeska’s lower mountain only saw three inches of snow, while the upper mountain received almost three feet in the initial blast. Monday morning, the resort warned that snow conditions were wet, heavy, and marginal via an Instagram story.



According to an Alyeska representative, the resort recorded an astounding 57" of snow in a 48 hour window over the last few days. That's more than an inch an hour for two days straight!



“Our teams are hard at work performing avalanche mitigation and regaining our boundaries as well as shoveling out the lifts,” a recent Instagram post for Alyeska reads.

The clouds are gray, but the snow is white (and deep!) at Alyeska this week. Photo: Bayne Salmon, Alyeksa Resort

Aleyska’s mountain operations employees weren’t the only ones tangling with the intense storm. Throughout South Central Alaska, high winds and rain impacted infrastructure, leaving thousands without power, Anchorage Daily News reports.



Wind gusts reached above 100 miles per hour in some areas. The Sunburst Ridgetop Weather Station on Turnagain Pass saw a gust of 129 miles per hour and, at Merrill Field Airport in Anchorage, Alaska, at least three planes flipped over. One pedestrian bridge partially collapsed onto a highway, temporarily closing the road. Anchorage also experienced a record-high daily temperature of 44 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the National Weather Service.



For Alyeska, it’s the second weather-related closure this month. On January 6th, the mountain closed, citing an extended power outage and intense winds. Alyeska reopened the following day on January 7th.



The top of Alyeska's GBX lift has recorded 337 inches of snowfall already this season, and is sporting a healthy 115 inch base on January 14, 2025.

Alyeska Resort winter trail map. Photo: Alyeska Resort

Alyeska Resort Stats/Info:

Vertical: 2,500 ft.



Skiable Terrain: 1,610 ac.



Average Snowfall: 656 in.



Trails: 76



Lifts: 9



Snowmaking: YES



Night Skiing: YES



Mega-Pass: Ikon Pass

