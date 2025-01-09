Alabama’s Only Ski Area Set To Open After Season Closure

Alabama’s only ski area, Cloudmont, is planning to open tomorrow night, per a recent social media update from Fans of Cloudmont Ski Resort.



“Volunteers, past employees, and the family have rallied together in the last week to dust the rust off the pipes and take advantage of this year’s La Nina to open for some family fun,” the post reads.



According to the post, Cloudmont will open Friday evening at 6 p.m. local time and remain open until 10 p.m. Day skiing starts Saturday and Sunday when the ski area will be open between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., followed by more night skiing from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.



Lift tickets remain cheap. Kids 12 and under pay $35—adults pay $40. Combined lessons and rentals are only $15 for kids and $30 for adults.



“Just the fact you are trying this and so many people are coming together, I think, means you’re doing the right thing. That’s what Cloudmont was always about, showing people a good time and bringing folks together,” said Austin Jones, the ski area’s owner’s son, in the social media update.

The Times-Journal reports that Cloudmont was founded in 1971 by the Jones family.



Presumably, running a ski area in the deep South isn’t easy. “Think your life is tough? Try making it snow in Alabama,” reads the frank title of a 2015 profile of Cloudmont by AL.com. The ski area is about a two-hour drive from Birmingham, Alabama, which, during an average winter, sees a measly two inches of snowfall each year, according to the visitors bureau.



Yet, just outside Cloudmont—in Fort Payne, Alabama—the National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning. The warning lasts between January 10th and January 11th, calling for snow and sleet accumulations of up to four inches. Temperatures in Fort Payne could plunge as low as 22 degrees Fahrenheit tonight—that’s plenty cold enough to blow snow.



Looking ahead, Cloudmont plans to remain open through Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend, according to its website.While the ski area obviously doesn’t provide the sustained steeps of its counterparts out West, being able to say you skied in Alabama is probably worth the $40 price of admission.



Last winter, Cloudmont didn't open at all, citing family illness.

Be the first to read breaking ski news with POWDER. Subscribe to our newsletter and stay connected with the latest happenings in the world of skiing. From ski resort news to profiles of the world’s best skiers, we are committed to keeping you informed.