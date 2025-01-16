Alabama Ski Area To Remain Open Through January

Apparently, skiing is here to stay in the southeast, at least through January!



After opening fully for the first time in five years last weekend, Cloudmont Ski Resort announced it will stay open though the end of January.



Continued cold snaps have kept the couple inches of snow that fell on several parts of the southeast from melting away, and allowed Cloudmont to continue snowmaking. The ski hill rejoiced in having enough snow to open after an extended hiatus over the last few ski seasons.



The hill is currently open for night skiing from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and plans to be open for day and night skiing throughout the upcoming holiday weekend. With more incoming cold weather, the mountain plans to stay open through the rest of the month and potentially longer, conditions dependent.

Cloudmont's announcement that it will remain open through January, conditions dependent. Photo: Cloudmont Ski & Golf

For those looking to spend a weekend skiing Cloudmont, the resort doesn't have any on-site lodging, but noted that there are 'exceptional local options' in a social media post. The post also reminded guests that the hill doesn't take reservations for lift tickets or equipment rentals.



Local skiers looking for rentals can get equipment from Dodge City Ski Shop in Chattanooga. Lift tickets to Cloudmont are $40 for adults, and $35 for kids 12 and under and combined lessons and rentals are only $15 for kids and $30 for adults.

Opening weekend at Ski Cloudmont, January 2025. Photo: Heather Roy

Located on the border of Alabama and Georgia, and just south of the Tennessee border, Cloudmont is just under an hour from Chattanooga, and about an hour and a half from Huntsville.



While Cloudmont's modest slopes aren't so much for those looking for steep skiing or powder, the hill shines in its ability to bring together the community. The response to Cloudmont's opening on both the Fans of Cloudmont and Dodge City Ski Shop Instagram pages has been overwhelmingly positive, and goes to show that at the end of the day, skiing is all about bringing people together outside.

