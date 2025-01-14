Utah's New Longest Ski Trail Is Open

The Green Monster is here, and no, we don't mean the one that shows up when your friend gets some shiny, new skis.



Thanks to quick progress on the massive terrain expansion project at Deer Valley, the resort was able to open two new lifts ahead of schedule. Keetly Express and Aurora Express both opened for the first time just after the New Year. Keetly Express links an additional 3,700 acres of terrain (pending the expansion's completion) to Deer Valley's existing 2,026 acres, which will make Deer Valley one of the largest resorts in the U.S.



As part of the expansion, a new ski run coined The Green Monster has also just opened at the resort. According to the Salt Lake Tribune, the run was named in reference to a historic mine near Park City.



The Green Monster mine owes its name to the green-colored streak of malachite that ran down the cliffside next to the mine. Malachite is a rich, green mineral that forms with weathering of copper orebodies. The mine itself was also a bit of a 'monster,' as it produced gold, copper, and silver from 1900 until 1953.



The ski run takes form as an appropriately named green, or beginner, run that travels through Deer Valley's East Village. A monster of a run, it spans 4.85 miles and claims the title of the longest ski run in Utah, and is among the longest in North America.



Guests will have to take at least two lifts to reach the top of Green Monster, and depending on skier ability should take between 20 and 30 minutes to ski down.

The Green Monster snakes down from the top of Bald Mt. to the new East Village in the section of the trail map above. Deer Valley's impending terrain expansions are shown in green. Photo: Deer Valley

Previously, nearby Park City Ski Resort held the title for longest run in Utah with Homerun spanning 3.5 miles. Another beginner run, Homerun travels from the top of Bonanza Express to the parking lot at the base of the Mountain Village.



While Utah is holding it's own in terms of long ski runs, the 5.3 mile Longshot at Aspen/Snowmass in Colorado and 5.5 mile Olympic Downhill at Heavenly in Lake Tahoe still have the Green Monster beat by just a little bit in terms of length.

