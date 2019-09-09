Mountain Dew® and Adventure Sports Network Group, along with Copper Mountain, a POWDR resort, announced today that the annual Winter Dew Tour ski and snowboard competition and festival will be hosted at Copper Mountain in 2020 and 2021. This new partnership between Mountain Dew®, ASNG and Copper Mountain keeps the Winter Dew Tour in Colorado and Summit County and it is the first move for Winter Dew Tour in more than a decade, having spent the last 11 years at Breckenridge, Colo.

The winter Dew Tour will feature four days of skiing, snowboarding, art, and music. The free event will continue to bring together the world’s best competitors, artists, brands and fans in the ultimate celebration of creativity and style.

“Physically, our move is just down the road in Colorado, but we feel the Dew Tour will take on new life at Copper, which has long been a preferred destination for elite action sports athletes,” said Courtney Gresik, vice president and general manager of Dew Tour.

“Copper is well-seasoned in hosting world-class events, including the annual U.S. Grand Prix and the USASA Nationals. Athletes know Copper Mountain and the quality of its parks and pipe. We are ready to get started on taking the event to a whole new level in terms of event progression and service to the athletes and fans.”

The four-day event will include the world’s best male and female skiers competing in individual halfpipe, slopestyle competitions. Slopestyle will be held in Copper’s Central Park, an elite-level mountain park facility, and the Halfpipe events will conveniently sit just above the base of Center Village. The Dew Tour festival experience will include live music on the Dew Tour main stage as well as a sponsor village, pro athlete photo-ops, poster signings and more. As always, Dew Tour is free and open to the public.