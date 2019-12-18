WATCH: Chris Benchetler’s Deadhead Ski Project is Free Online

VIDEO: Fire on the Mountain is LIVE online

Deadhead ski bums rejoice: Chris Benchetler’s ambitious Grateful Dead-inspired ski flick is available online for cheaper than a doobie pass. That’s right, psychedelic night skiing for free! Grab your gummies and melt into the year’s most mind-bending ski edits as Bill Walton leads you toward your spiritual peak.



Denver ski bus gets stuck on maiden voyage

Can there be a more I-70 headline? Despite continuous efforts to clean up the traffic dragon leading from Denver to the mountains, mountain transport hit a snag this week when the new Snowstang Bus connecting Denver to Arapahoe Basin got stuck in a parking lot at Loveland Pass, requiring a front-end loader to remove it and arriving 2.5 hours late to A-Basin. No one was hurt in the process, but egos were bruised, and moods were soured (though Ace Express, the bus operating company, did offer full refunds to passengers). Here’s hoping the Snowstang rides to see many a good day this season, but yeesh, what a start.

Photo Credit: Denver Post

VIDEO: Drone footage just hit new heights

Welcome to the future. Ski cinematography legend Jonny Durst messed around and shot a whole dang Level 1 movie with an FPV drone, and the whole thing is, uh, stunning. Not on the drone train yet? Take a look at some of these shots (including a ridiculous Z-kink follow cam through the damn rail) and tell me you aren’t impressed. Seriously, do it.

Uber Ski launches in 23 cities

After a successful trial run in a few U.S. cities, Uber Ski has re-upped in a big way for this season, adding 23 cities to its ski rideshare service for 2020. Included on that list are East Coast locations like Boston, Portland, Maine, and the entire states of Vermont and New Hampshire, as well as West Coast hubs like Portland, Seattle, and Boise. The Uber Ski service is meant to cover airport pickup with oversized ski bags as well as trips to the mountain, featuring vehicles with roof racks, truck beds, and additional storage space. Sure beats some of those expensive mountain shuttles, but might still come in close second to your old roommate Tim’s trusty (or is it crusty) old Subaru.