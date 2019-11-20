This Animated Ski Film Wins the Internet

Animated ski film is the best thing on the Internet

Move over political dumpster fire, there’s a new viral sensation on the Internet this week. Taking animated skiing to new heights, Hors Piste just jumped off my search bar and into my heart. A true roller coaster of animated emotion. But seriously, can we get this thing a Powder Award?



Gus Kenworthy considering Great Britain team for Olympics

A statement released by Gus Kenworthy’s agent has indicated that the 28-year-old freeskier has expressed interest in competing with Great Britain at the upcoming 2022 Olympics rather than his native U.S. Born in England to an English mother and an American father, Kenworthy possesses dual citizenship, and, despite winning an Olympic silver medal for the U.S. in slopestyle in 2014, could potentially ski under the Union Jack in Beijing. According to the statement, one of the big reasons for a potential switch of allegiances would be that Kenworthy could compete in all three of the freeskiing disciplines (slopestyle, halfpipe, and newly-added big air), an impossibility under U.S. Ski Team rules. We’ll see if this story has any legs as things get a little further along, but that would certainly add a fresh dose of drama to the Olympic soap opera.

VIDEO: ‘The Blondes’ are back

Everybody’s favorite British Columbian badasses are back for another round of lady shredding. Some seriously harrowing line choices here, but the crew continues to huck their carcasses off of anything that goes.



Big Sky introduces Triple Blacks

No, Big Sky is not introducing any new terrain, but they are putting a little more picante on the trail map this year, re-designating some of their terrain to triple black status. That’s right folks, the areas formerly known as the Upper A-Z Chutes, North Summit Snowfield, and the Big Couloir…will actually still be known by the exact same names, but will add a diamond to their collection. The plan behind the change is to deter unprepared skiers from dropping into some of Big Sky’s burlier terrain, but it’s quite possible it might just triple the number of obnoxious après claims.

Full Movie Alert: A big welcome to the ‘Welcome’ crew

There’s a new gang in town, and they like to ski all the powders. Oh, and hit a bunch of rails to match. Check out the debut of North America’s newest power posse, the Strictly crew. Some solid nugs in here.

