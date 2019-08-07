Skiing is Stacking Up in Argentina

VIDEO: We see you Argentina

Things are stacking up for our friends to the South, and these videos are really twisting the knife. Why must you torture us so?

VIDEO: How a ski scholarship lead to the NFL Hall of Fame

Thought Jeremy Bloom was the only ski/football success story? Well, think again. Jan Stenerud, the first placekicker to be inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame would have never seen a football in his life had it not been for a ski scholarship from Montana State University.

Almost by chance, the Norwegian traded shredding Bridger Bowl for splitting the uprights on the big stage, and his story is pretty damn interesting from there. Take a second to check out this interview with Entrepreneur and learn a little something about the greatest football player in skiing.

Seattle opening ski-themed retirement home

Why turn down in your twilight years? That’s one Seattle-area retirement home’s stance after they opened a ski-inspired elderly living facility this July. In addition to around-the-clock medical care, an indoor pool, and a massive wellness center, the Aegis Living facility offers a ski lift simulator and sports entertainment room dedicated to the Winter Olympics.

The facility also has its own pub with a variety of beers on tap and a “ski lodge feel” in all of its common spaces. No word yet on whether or not the center will be including a Taco Tequila Tuesday and as of yet there has been indication of employee housing or lift pass deals for incoming lift simulator operators, but hey, we’re intrigued.

It’s trailer season and we’re freaking out

This week Level 1 hit us with the trailer for its last (gulp) ski film Romance, and MSP, not to be outdone dropped some fuego of its own with a sneak peek at its newest flick, Return to Send’er. Hard to pick a winner here, and, luckily, we don’t have to. Ski season, is that you?

We’ll be collecting and hoarding every single ski movie trailer of the season in our Trailer Park, parked here for your viewing pleasure.