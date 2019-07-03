Red Heads Ski Free At English Indoor Resort

Red Heads Ski Free at English Indoor Slope

Gingers, start your engines. Summertime can be a rough go for those of light complexion, so one ski area has decided to address this issue head on. With a massive heat wave stretching across Europe, Chill Factore, an indoor ski area based in Manchester, England, offered red-headed skiers free hourly lift passes over the weekend, and a chance to escape Mother Nature’s cosmic rays. This may be one of the strangest promos bordering on discrimination that we have ever seen, but hey, chalk one up for the pasty guys.

Also, this video.

Ski pole stabber sentenced to three Valentine’s Days in jail

The New Jersey doctor who stabbed a 12-year-old in a fit of “ski rage” this winter was sentenced this week and will do the serious hard time of three Valentine’s Days in jail for his crime. Wait, what? You can send someone to jail for three non-consecutive days? You can send people to jail on Valentine’s Day?! This whole judicial process seems a little strange, but looks like this piste perp will be loveless for the next three Lover’s Days. Next time keep those poles to yourself, good sir. It’s just a game, Focker.

VIDEO: Water skiing at the Matterhorn

What better way to beat the summer heat than with a little water skiing. Far from the traditional, Will Wesson, Fabian Bosch and crew deliver their own take on aqua shredding, from high on the glaciers of Zermatt. Okay, this looks pretty damn fun.

This ski rapper has us worried about the youths

I’m not sure this is what we were imagining when we said rap and skiing make decent partners in crime. In what can only be described as a strange ode to modern day skiing wrapped in a middle of the road Newschoolers edit, Augustyn the ski rapper delivers the summer ski anthem we probably never needed. Even still, props to the guy for his references to Sammy, Jon, and style king Jake Mageau. Let’s just say, somewhere Cali P is shaking his head.



Happy 4th all, especially those wigglin’ at Mammoth, the Bird, A-Basin, and Squallywood in the name of freedom.