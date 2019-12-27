Post Christmas Blues? 24-Karat Gold-Plated Bentley Skis Might Help

Late Xmas Gift: 24-karat gold-plated Bentley skis

Not pleased with your new juicer? Have hubby (or hubbette) make it up to you this New Year’s with a pair of 24-karat gold-plated shred planks. Ringing in at a cool $3,750 a pair (that’s $1,875 a ski), the Centenary Ski from boutique manufacturer Bomber Skis (of Bode Miller infamy) is part of a collaboration with Bentley, and looks just as pretentious as it sounds. With only 100 skis made, you will be guaranteed the exclusive honor of being the most annoying skier in your friend group and the most likely to get stuck with the bar tab. Happy holidays, dingus.

TRAILER: Will Ferrell filmed an avalanche movie remake?

It’s always a trip when the ski bubble intersects with the contemporary mainstream, and this week was no exception. As if on cue, Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus dropped a trailer for their new movie Downhill this week—a film about a family that narrowly survives an avalanche on an ski trip in zee Alps while the husband dips out. It seems like a departure from the goofy antics of Ferrell past, but honestly it doesn’t look like the worst Hollywood ski flick to hit the silver screen. Supposedly, the film is also a remake of Sweden’s Force Majeure, but hey, let’s see how it goes.

VIDEO: McKenna Peterson is sending, how about you?

McKenna Peterson, possibly the best kept secret in the women’s ski game, had herself a season. In the giving mood, she gifted us one hell of an edit to prove it. Just a friendly reminder that someone skied harder than you last year.



VIDEO: Legit ‘Never Been Skiing’ comedy skit

Just when we think we are too cool for school, a rapping stand-up comedian comes out and pushes us to the back of the lift line. Ski on, my ridiculous friends.

