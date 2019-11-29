Mikaela Shiffrin Breaks World Cup Slalom Record, Wins Reindeer

Shiffrin breaks World Cup record, wins reindeer (again)

The untouchable Mikaela Shiffrin further cemented her place in the upper echelon of skiing this week, collecting her 41st World Cup slalom victory and breaking the record for most slalom wins by any skier in World Cup history. The win also gained her a (fourth) reindeer, the traditional prize for the Levi, Finland stop of the World Cup. Shiffrin reportedly named the animal after Ingemar Stenmark, the legendary Swedish racer and former record holder. Nice tribute or cold-blooded power move? You decide.

VIDEO: Faction is for the girls

The ladies of Faction might just be one of the most stacked crews in skiing. Whether it be Sarah Hoefflin’s double cork game or the indomitable smoothness of Kelly Sildaru, Faction’s she-shredders are rewriting the game in a big way. It’s their world, we’re just skiing in it.

Tim Durtschi joins FWT

TGR’s style king Tim Durtschi has been announced as a Freeride World Tour wild card this season, joining Tanner Hall as the newest film athlete looking to compete on the international stage. The move seems to be right in line with the FWT’s momentum toward the big mountain freeski realm, and should provide some drama on the podium this year. Durtschi, Hall, and Markus Eder head to head in Japan? Let’s get that popcorn ready.

Does anyone do the backyard setup better than Traveling Circus?

Snow is falling everywhere, and the season stoke is upon us. For those of us that can’t make it up to the hills yet, that means backyard setup season—a time when we create the jankiest jumps, rails, and backyard tree lines we can cook up. In the spirit of good times and questionable decisions, Traveling Circus dropped another doozy this week (monoski backflips anyone?), reminding us for the 12th year running that it’s pretty damn cool to get out and ski with your friends—wherever that may be.

VIDEO: Cody Townsend and the Fifty Project’s mini-film

If you haven’t been tuned-in to Mr. Townsend’s insane line-slaying project, here is the ultimate entry point: Cody, Jeremy Jones and crew attempting some big-boy Alaska lines in typical Alaskan style. Can’t wait to see what this year has in store.