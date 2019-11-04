Kiwi Teenager Dethrones Shiffrin in First World Cup

Kiwi teenager dethrones Mikaela Shiffrin

Just when we thought Miss Shiff was unstoppable, the youth has come a-knockin’. Alice Robinson, a 17-year-old racer from New Zealand, sent shockwaves through the World Cup this week, winning the first GS race of the season in Soelden, Austria. The win came in only her 11th start, which starts to get a whole lot of us thinking about what kind of future might be in store for the teenager and ski racing as a whole. Is this the changing of the guard?

In related news, Robinson had little time to celebrate the win, hurrying back to New Zealand to finish up her last three days of high school. Ah, the youth.



VIDEO: Tanner Hall’s banger conveyor belt continues

Mr. Tanner Hall doesn’t know the first thing about slowing down. For what seems like the 10th year in a row, the legend is back with another heater, dropping his newest, In the Meantime this week. Apart from his usual big mountain antics, this short takes a trip back to Tanner’s roots, and some good old fashioned urban madness. Hard to believe this guy is still going so hard. Big ups, señor.



VIDEO: Michelle Parker back for another round

Tahoe’s Michelle Parker is on one these days, and nothing proves it more than her Originate series. Back for round two, Parker dropped a teaser of the upcoming season and holy heck Michelle, do you need any more ski buddies?! Some serious fun was had, and now we get to go along for the ride.



VIDEO: Video game rails with Jesper Tjäder

When it comes to the rail game, Jesper Tjäder is an absolute madman. Don’t believe me? Bite into his newest edit and tell me that quadruple S into a quad kink is something humanly possible. My, oh my, that bar keeps on a-raisin’.



VIDEO: Cody Townsend and indigenous pair take on desert lines

Ok, it’s a really video-heavy week in the ski world, but it feels like a disservice to not get these things all in one place. Cody has been dropping The FIFTY Project bombs all summer long, but his latest trip heads into the La Sal Mountains with a whole different perspective on local culture and ancestry. Because the mountains are considered sacred to many indigenous people in the area, Townsend decides to tackle his 17th line with two skiers from different native tribes, soaking up not only the aesthetics of the skiing, but also the importance to native peoples and their connections to the land. This is a pretty cool twist on the project, and well worth considering.

