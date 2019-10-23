Get Paid to Go On the Ultimate Ski Vacation

Aspen, Colo. – September 17, 2019 – For the second year in a row, Ski.com, the largest provider of ski vacations in North America, is once again searching for candidates to document what it’s like to experience the hottest ski destinations around the world. Starting today through October, 29 2019, Ski.com will be accepting applications for the ultimate on-mountain gig: The Ski.com Dream Job. Twelve applicants will be selected—two per destination—and assigned to travel to and document the “ski-boots-on-the-ground” experience at one of the following six destinations during the 2020 winter: Aspen Snowmass, Colo.; Jackson Hole, Wyo.; Big Sky, Mont.; Banff and Lake Louise, Alberta; Chamonix, France; Niseko, Japan.

Ski.com’s Dream Job hires will be compensated with an all-expenses paid VIP resort experience, flights on United Airlines, gear from Stio, Black Crows, Giro and GoPro, custom forecasts from OpenSnow, a paycheck of $2,000 per person and the opportunity to save our snow with Protect Our Winters.

“Last fall, for Ski.com’s Epic Dream Job, we received nearly 1,200 video entries and a very passionate community formed online in support of the applicants,” said Dan Sherman Ski.com chief marketing officer. “This year, instead of hiring one person, we are now looking for candidates to fill 12 open positions who will visit six incredible destinations around the word while receiving products and services from an all-star group of partners.”

The ideal candidates must have a serious desire to travel to some of the most amazing mountain destinations on the planet, they must be able to ski and/or snowboard at at least an advanced intermediate level and they must love après, mingling with locals and documenting their travel experiences.

To apply, interested job seekers must first choose the destination to which they would like to apply and then submit an application video between September 17, 2019 and October 29, 2019 explaining in 90 seconds or less why they should be hired and what drew them to the destination. Ski.com encourages applications from individuals or two-person teams. Each applicant can choose one resort or apply to multiple destinations.

For more information and to apply, applicants should visit www.ski.com/dreamjob. Ski.com will announce the 12 people who have been selected for the job on November 19, 2019.

About Ski.com

Founded in 1971 in the heart of Colorado ski country, Aspen-headquartered Ski.com is North America’s largest provider of mountain vacation packages and an industry leader in online travel technology. The company specializes in booking custom ski vacations at more than 120 of the most popular ski resorts and heli- and cat-skiing destinations in North America, Europe, Japan and South America and offers the largest collection of mountain lodging and ski-vacation components, including discounted lift tickets, flights, equipment rental, ski school, activities and more. Providing unsurpassed mountain-travel expertise, Ski.com’s 70 Mountain Travel Experts average 26 years of experience in the ski travel industry.