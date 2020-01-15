Women on the Freeride World Tour Finally Compete for Equal Prize Money

When the best freeride skiers in the world line up at the starting gates in Hakuba next week, they will be competing for an equal prize, regardless of gender.

FWT CEO, Nicolas Hale-Woods said in a press release, “this is a major step forward to elevate women freeride skiing and snowboarding, and is simply the right and only thing to do for the FWT. Our women athletes have proven their engagement in the sport with huge progression showcased these last years, becoming role models for many around the world.”

Head judge, Berti Denervaud continued, “the move from Equal-Average to Equal Prize Money will hopefully encourage freeriders from categories with less licensed athletes compare to others categories, to participate at junior and amateur competitions and to qualify for the World Tour.”

This announcement comes hot on the heels of various breakthroughs in gender compensation in the sports world, including the World Surf League’s equal prize money for men and women, and Burton’s commitment to their female athletes through maternity. Women have long been ripping up the FWT, but these kind of momentous commitments are exactly what the ski industry needs to push forward generations of female athletes to come. We say keep it up.