Crystal Closes its Doors to Walk-up Lift Tickets

This weekend, Crystal Mountain’s storm total was up to 51 inches. Yeah you read that right, over four feet. This welcome dumpage has come after weeks of subpar conditions, and skiers flocked to the mountain. But eager skiers caused congestion on the roads, which made for massive delays. The parking lots filled early, turning many skiers away. While many skiers got to surf the epic conditions, those who had to go home were rightfully upset.

Complaints flooded in the form of comments on social media, emails, and phone calls. To his credit, president and COO Frank DeBerry claims that Crystal has read and listened to every single complaint. Such an uproar couldn’t be ignored, in its wake, Crystal decided something had to be done. So they responded.

In a move that will likely resonate around the ski resort industry, Crystal’s managers made the decision to end walk-up lift tickets on weekends and holidays. They will release a limited amount of lift tickets online, to be reserved in advance, and the number will be determined by a consideration of snow forecast, mountain and road conditions. They will still honor Ikon Pass holders on weekends and holidays, as well as five-pack holders.

This move is likely to frustrate locals, in particular the exemption for the Ikon Pass. And while many people have taken to social media to decry the pass and its contribution to the overwhelming crowds, it is not altogether convincing that the collective pass is at the root of the problem.

It is no secret that the PNW has had a miserable start to the season. The cycles of wet snow and rain have devastated the snowpack. Meanwhile, elsewhere in the west, the storms won’t stop. The combination of serious demand in the PNW and froth coming out of Utah, Colorado, and Wyoming, created a perfect storm when a perfect storm landed on Crystal. Take those factors, in concert with the past two good snow years, and it’s no surprise that people are chomping at the bit to ski. The Ikon Pass may have created a handful more skiers per mountain per day, but if you think that people wouldn’t otherwise buy full day lift tickets in the first fat conditions after a drought you’re kidding yourself.

In his letter, DeBerry laid out a plan to expand parking and shuttle services over the summer. This will likely help, but as he pointed out, Highway 410 and Crystal Mountain Boulevard are both only two lanes. The greater concern is that this turn towards pass holders and away from day users is unsustainable. Catering to pass holders is great in theory—save the mountain for the core skiers. But skiing is shrinking, and you can’t grow the sport without introducing new skiers. Supporting the core community works in the short term, but greater action needs to be taken in order to preserve the sport for the future.

We have yet to be able to reach a representative at Crystal, but will update the story once we do.