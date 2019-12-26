2020 Dew Tour Copper Mountain VIP Passes Now Available

Purchase your VIP pass now to experience the 2020 Winter Dew Tour at Copper Mountain, CO, this February 6th-9th, like never before! Elevate your Dew Tour weekend as the top skiers and snowboarders from around the world battle it out in Modified Superpipe, Slopestyle, and Streetstyle competitions, with the Dew Tour VIP experience. Two tiers of VIP tickets include Gold and Silver packages that will grant access to our exclusive VIP viewing decks, with the primary area situated on the roof of Downhill Dukes for unbeatable views of Modified Pipe, Streetstyle, and concert. The heated and catered area is ideal for viewing the modified pipe and streetstyle competitions along with the concert on Saturday night.

Enhance your weekend with a 4-Day Gold VIP experience package that also includes an invite-only early-ups ride day with Dew Tour athletes. Both Gold and Silver packages include an exclusive piece of Dew Tour Copper Mountain merchandise. Other amenities include VIP parking passes, catered food options, and drink tickets redeemable at the VIP bar.

These are just a few of the upgrades Dew Tour VIP passes can provide. Be sure to view all the available VIP package options as benefits and prices vary. Space is limited, so get your VIP pass while you can at dewtour.com/snow