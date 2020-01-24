Had One Too Many Last Night? Do We Have the Coffee Shop for You

This story originally appeared in the December 2019 (48.3) issue of POWDER.

Man, you look terrible. You come to visit for one weekend and you turn into a zombie. Don’t let any children see you. What the hell happened to you last night? Bumbled by a cougar? You smell like CBD oils and cigarettes. Your eyes are actually the color of tomatoes. Is that a hickey? Might want to wear that buff. Dude, it snowed two feet last night. You have to rally. Don’t worry, I’ve got a spot for you. Let’s go to Triple Blacks.

♦ ♦ ♦

If you don’t know, Don’t go

