This, the editor’s intro, originally appeared in the January 2020 (48.4) issue of POWDER.

If I could be anywhere right now, I would be skiing. I would not be slouched over my desk, checking my email, apologizing “for the delayed response.” Again. Or be in a meeting pretending to take notes, or on a conference call that keeps cutting out.

I would be in the parking lot, early, ahead of the traffic, before many other skiers get out of bed. I would put on my boots, soft and warm from the car heater on the drive up. I’d leave my phone in the car, put a String Cheese and a bag of Sour Patch Kids in my pocket, shoulder my skis and listen to the squeak of new snow under my boots as I walked toward the mountain, collecting snowflakes in my hood.

If I could be anywhere right now, I would be in the lift line on a powder morning, waiting for the bullwheel to spin, sharing the electricity of anticipation with 100 other skiers lucky enough to be right here, right now, on this day, on this planet where a billion years ago shifting tectonic plates and surging oceans created mountains where the atmosphere aligns so exactly that snow falls here.

I wouldn’t be sitting behind my steering wheel, starting at red brake lights, inching forward in a metal box on the same route I drive twice a day, every day. Instead, I would be at the front of the pack when patrol drops the rope, flying into the untracked. I would be absolutely scoring. I’d be racing to catch the last chair, hoping to make it up for one more.

I wouldn’t be at home washing dishes, making a grocery list, or pushing the pile of clean laundry from my bed to the floor so I can get under the covers. I wouldn’t be folding that laundry either.