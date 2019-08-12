Earlier this summer, as America celebrated the Apollo 11 moon landing’s 50th anniversary, LJ Strenio opened an email from NASA with a job offer. Yes, the Vermont-born, Oregon-based urban skier you know from his 2017 X Games Real Ski video, which won him Fan Favorite and a bronze medal; or from his regular appearances on Line’s Traveling Circus; or from his gig as a Vin Diesel stunt double in XXX.
A decade ago, Strenio earned a bachelor’s in English literature and film from the University of Utah, and now, at 30, he’s grinding away on another degree, in computer science, from Portland State University. Starting this month, he’ll spend his fall semester pumping out code as an intern at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center.
“He’s a dedicated person to whatever he’s doing, be it skiing or school or anything,” says Mike Rogge, editor of The Ski Journal, who penned a letter of recommendation for Strenio’s NASA application. “[NASA] conveyed a dire need of creative, intelligent thinkers within their ranks. In our world, that’s a street skier.”
POWDER: So are you going to Mars?
STRENIO: I’m going to the middle of the Mojave Desert. The NASA facility is located at the [U.S. Airforce] Edwards Airforce Base. I will be writing code for this new FOSS technology they’re developing, which stands for “Fiber Optic Sensing System.” Spaceships and airplanes have sensors on the outside that tell you pressure, and altitude, and the forces on the wings if you’re pulling a few Gs on a turn.
My future mentor is utilizing this technology [to upgrade the hardware]. They need someone to help write code that basically does translating—some of the technology is Windows-based, some of it is Linux-based, and they need someone to help translate.
Is this internship going to make you a better skier?
I want to keep skiing as long as I can, but down the line, I want a position as a computer scientist. Maybe when my body fails. I have a couple areas of interest in computer science that I have yet to explore as I’m finishing my degree.
Why not get paid the big bucks coding for Amazon or Google?
It’s cool to do something where I’m hopefully helping; something that has a lasting effect. It’s hard to do things for other people with skiing. Coaching is a great way to give back, and there’s entertaining people, but I’m excited to finally have a skillset where I can be a part of something bigger, and cooler, than the all self-interested stuff that skiing involves.
How do you have time for a professional ski career, school, and NASA?
I consider school my summer hobby, during the off-season. It’s cool to show kids you don’t have to choose skiing over school, or school over skiing. I don’t like that mentality. If you work hard, you can have your cake and eat it too. That’s my corny, after-school special message.
What’s on your radar for next winter, when you go back to your “real” job?
In the last few years, I haven’t produced a segment of anything other than urban skiing. That’s the thing I’ve excelled at. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve tried to ski a little more backcountry. So I would love to do some kind of project with a good mix of backcountry and urban skiing. A classic, well-rounded segment is becoming more and more rare.
Sound off in the comments below!