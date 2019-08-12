Earlier this summer, as America celebrated the Apollo 11 moon landing’s 50th anniversary, LJ Strenio opened an email from NASA with a job offer. Yes, the Vermont-born, Oregon-based urban skier you know from his 2017 X Games Real Ski video, which won him Fan Favorite and a bronze medal; or from his regular appearances on Line’s Traveling Circus; or from his gig as a Vin Diesel stunt double in XXX.

A decade ago, Strenio earned a bachelor’s in English literature and film from the University of Utah, and now, at 30, he’s grinding away on another degree, in computer science, from Portland State University. Starting this month, he’ll spend his fall semester pumping out code as an intern at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center.

Photo Credit: Dan Brown/LIne Skis

“He’s a dedicated person to whatever he’s doing, be it skiing or school or anything,” says Mike Rogge, editor of The Ski Journal, who penned a letter of recommendation for Strenio’s NASA application. “[NASA] conveyed a dire need of creative, intelligent thinkers within their ranks. In our world, that’s a street skier.”

POWDER: So are you going to Mars?

STRENIO: I’m going to the middle of the Mojave Desert. The NASA facility is located at the [U.S. Airforce] Edwards Airforce Base. I will be writing code for this new FOSS technology they’re developing, which stands for “Fiber Optic Sensing System.” Spaceships and airplanes have sensors on the outside that tell you pressure, and altitude, and the forces on the wings if you’re pulling a few Gs on a turn.

My future mentor is utilizing this technology [to upgrade the hardware]. They need someone to help write code that basically does translating—some of the technology is Windows-based, some of it is Linux-based, and they need someone to help translate.