This Urban Skier is Tearing Up the Comp Circuit—And Playing It Totally Cool

From the way Alex Hall talks about his season so far, you might not even notice that he’s won almost every event in which he competed. Hall, 21, was born in Fairbanks, Alaska, but grew up in Switzerland.

He began the year shooting breakout film performances in the urban and park segments of Faction’s feature film, “The Collective.” He proceeded to make even more waves with his indie film “Magma,” which depicted slushy airborne madness on Mount Hood with Hunter Hess.

Balancing competing and filming is Hall’s key to keeping things fresh—and keeping his sanity, he says. Soft-spoken and modest, but known for his technical grabs and rail tricks, we’ll see what Hall will be able to bring to the Dew Tour slopestyle competition this week.

Photo Credit: Chris Ortiz

POWDER: How has your season been leading up to the Dew Tour?

Alex: I started my season at X Games Norway at the end of August, and I did really well there (Editor’s Note: Hall won the gold for big air). After Norway, I went to Italy for a scaffold big air competition (Editor’s Note: He won that as well). Next one was another scaffold World Cup event in Atlanta (Editor’s Note: He took the gold in that too).

My favorite comp of the year though was Tom Wallisch’s Steel City Showdown. It was super fun, great vibes. We were hiking the rail in t-shirts, in a total downpour, but it didn’t faze any of us. I didn’t do quite as well in the Aspen X Games, but it was a unique experience. I loved it.

Do you think Dew Tour’s format—with the team challenges and modified pipes—is doing enough to embrace the creative side of skiing?

Yeah totally. I think the team event is super fun; I did it last year with the Faction team. Skiing is such an individual sport, so it’s sick to be able to have to collaborate like that. The modified pipe pushes people who are generally type-riders to try different things and get out of their comfort zones.

With the explosion of social media, there are so many novel ways now to share your work and talent. What keeps you competing?

I enjoy the feeling of putting down a banger run—especially when you only have one chance to do it. I love competing because of the environment. It’s really fun. But I’m trying to balance competitions and film equally. I’d get burned out if I only did one thing.

Do you think Dew can be improved upon? Can competitions in general?

The Dew Tour format is pretty sick, and all the events are really cool. But I had hoped that they’d step up the size of the rail section [of the slopestyle course].

What does the platform and venue of the Dew Tour give competitors?

Dew Tour is one of the biggest and most important events of the year for us. The best skiers in the world are here so winning is a huge deal.

What future personal or film projects are you working on for the coming season?

I’m going to do more filming with Faction in the spring. After that I have a couple more ideas for filming with Hunter Hess. We want to make another movie or an edit with up at Mount Hood.