Staying Home with Pro Skier Sander Hadley

The coronavirus pandemic has interrupted the daily lives of everyone on the planet. For professional skiers, the premature end of ski season resulted in canceled film projects, expeditions put on hold, and a sudden decrease of work.

To find out how the athletes leading our sport are coping with the pandemic and hear what they are doing to stay healthy and sane, we’re catching up with a few of them in a five-part interview series rolling out this week. You can read our interviews with Cody Townsend, Drew Petersen, and Angel Collinson here.

Sander Hadley is an Idaho-born and bred shredder who invaded skiing’s consciousness in 2014, with his resort-based POV edit, “The Way I See It,” which got him an invite to film with “Days of My Youth” with MSP. He’s known for his propensity for going big and has competed in Jackson Hole’s Kings and Queens of Corbet’s contests three years running, taking home third place in 2019.

Last week, Hadley revealed that he is awaiting for COVID-19 after developing symptoms while isolating at home in Pocatello, Idaho, after a trip to Tamarack Resort. (Editor’s Note: Hadley tested negative for COVID-19 on April 6.) We checked in with him to see what life for him has been like during the pandemic.

POWDER: What was the tipping point that caused you to get tested for COVID-19?

Hadley: I started experiencing symptoms about seven days ago and had a dry cough wake me up four nights in a row. I live with my 84-year-old grandmother, so that made me hyper aware of the situation. I do not want to be the reason she or anyone else gets the virus. I had been in COVID-19 hotspots like Sun Valley and Boise within the [previous] two weeks.

Although I had symptoms and been to hotspots, I didn’t have a fever. The doctor told me that people had been upset with him when he’d inform them they didn’t qualify for a test based on the criteria set by the CDC. So, he looked at me and asked me if I had any signs of fever. I told him I didn’t own a thermometer. Then he gave me a test.

What was the atmosphere at the doctor’s office?

I was wearing a “lawn-mowing” mask and some work gloves. There was an older man, a construction worker in his 60s, ahead of me in line. He asked the office assistant working the front desk, ‘Are you ready for this country to go full socialist? Because that is exactly what they are trying to do!’

He rambled on about how 21 days is the perfect amount of time for governments to take over the population, people are just lazy and don’t want to work, and the cherry on top; he said he only washes his hands maybe once a week. The sooner people start taking this seriously and actually limiting their physical contact with others, the sooner things will go back to normal.

Photo Credit: Erin Spong

How has the pandemic affected your skiing?

My ski sponsors are unsure what their budgets will look like next fall, so they’ve sent me extra gear. I am darn lucky that I have some money saved right now. I usually work at a brewery and do construction in the summertime. The brewery is only selling to-go cans and construction may be halted because of the virus, so the next few months look a bit cloudy for me.

This time away makes my ski career look even more selfish and unessential. Will there even be pro skiers after all this? Regardless, we have much bigger issues as humans right now than worrying about privileged and selfish pursuits.

What are you doing to stave off the anxiety and mental stress brought on by being in quarantine?

Mental health is a huge proponent for me as my father passed away at 54 from a heart attack after years of battling severe depression and anxiety. Exercise is key for me to keep my head on straight.

I have snapped a few times in the last week. Focusing on what I have control over seems to be my North Star. My stock portfolio tumbling, my girlfriend losing her job, not being able to gather content that involves taking risk—these are all things that are out of my control.

Exercise, what I am eating, and how I spend my time are in my control. I’ve found picking up trash is an easy way to get an emotional lift. It’s important to remember that everyone is going through this together, it’s hitting everybody with an individual set of issues.

Photo Credit: Erin Spong

Everyone has a different opinion on this, so we have to ask. Should people be skiing right now?

It’s easy to armchair quarterback on social media. However, I don’t think now is the time to post about going skiing, sledding, and other outdoor activities during the pandemic, because people see that and act.

I’m not trying to tell you not to recreate. Each country, state, and county has their own rules on quarantine, just don’t post about it. It’s not the time to try and impress your sponsors and followers by posting daily content from the field.

Healthcare workers are making huge sacrifices right now, working in hazardous environments, isolating from family and partners to not infect them. Business owners are closing doors and uncertain if they can cover their costs while leaving loyal employees without work. Elderly and immunocompromised people are at much larger risk of this disease. These are the groups that you need to be thinking of at this time.