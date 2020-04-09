Staying Home with Pro Skier Christina Lustenberger

The coronavirus pandemic has interrupted the daily lives of everyone on the planet. For professional skiers, the premature end of ski season resulted in canceled film projects, expeditions put on-hold, and a sudden decrease of work.

To find out how the athletes atop our sport are coping with the pandemic, the state of global affairs, and find out what they are doing stay healthy and sane, we’re catching up with a few of skiing’s top pros in a five-part interview series rolling out over two weeks.

Christina Lustenberger had just tagged a first descent of Mount MacDonald’s South Face and finished up a film trip with TGR to Pemberton, British Columbia, when the ski season came to a screeching halt. The pro skier and ACMG guide, known for her multiple first descents in B.C., tenacity and overall aptitude in the backcountry, lives for the spring season, when all the big lines are filled in. At home in Revelstoke, Lustenberger has swapped her descent checklist for a home to-do list while quarantining with her husband.

Photo Credit: David Reddick

For the type of big mountain ski mountaineering you do, this pandemic came right at the apex of your ski season. What projects have you had to put on hold?

We canceled a women’s trip with The North Face to the Coast Mountains and I canceled another film trip to Alaska with TGR. The big one—I was supposed to go to Pakistan for the month of May, but we’ve canceled that one as well.

It was really apparent that the international trips would be canceled but the local stuff came really quick and as a shock. It all changed in British Columbia and Canada really quickly, once Vail Resorts closed down all of their resorts, which included Whistler Blackcomb. It all happened within three to five days.

It’s challenging, for all of the skiers and athletes around the world. For me, the spring is really important. It’s time for bigger trips, ski mountaineering, and ski expeditions. There are things you look forward to and put a lot of time and effort into for a long time. But now all of those things are obsolete, our future right now is super unknown.

Are you still skiing at home?

No. I haven’t skied in two weeks now. It’s a hard thing to swallow; it would be a selfish thing. It’s something that’s so important to the mental health of so many people in our industry. But, it’s always hard to go into the mountains and just say, ‘I’m going to be safe,’ or, ‘this is safe terrain,’ because we can all be super surprised and unlucky at some point, too.

Revelstoke is a tight-knit community. How have you seen locals respond during the pandemic?

Everybody [here] has respected this virus; everybody closed down their shops and restaurants and respected the isolation and social distancing. There wasn’t much kick back against that here. Everyone took it seriously.

It’s a unique time and with all of the horrible things that are happening, there are a lot of good things happening, too. We’re going back to simpler times and really uniting people emotionally through this really challenging situation that everyone in the world is going through.

You mentioned skiing being an important part of your own mental health care. What alternatives have you found?

For me, staying active is really important. That’s pretty important for me to stay mentally healthy. I find the daily to-do list really helps motivate me and give my day some purpose and direction. Some days by the afternoon I’ll feel a bit lost on what I should do and I can just go back to my list and say, “OK, that’s something I haven’t done, I can do that.”

Photo Credit: Bruno Long

Without skiing, how else are you staying active?

My husband and I bought a house about two years ago and we’ve been renovating it ever since. My isolation started with doing a huge spring clean and organizing. I’ve probably cleaned my living room five times so far.

We have a big yard that leads into the forest, so I’ve been able to walk a lot. We have a bouldering cave and this dry-tooling tower, so I’ve been doing laps on that. Unfortunately, the trails around here aren’t snow-free, so there’s limited space and areas to exercise and run because of that.

The motivation goes up and down depending on the day and the weather, but I try to get out for some sort of exercise each day just to keep the body moving.

Just before the full breadth of the pandemic took shape, you scored the first descent of the South Face of Mount MacDonald. Does an accomplishment like that help you deal with the current situation?

Looking back at my season, it’s a big accomplishment. In terms of making it easier to move on and let the skiing go, it’s hard because I felt super good physically afterward. There were a couple other local projects that I really wanted to try, and we’ve had so much snow this season that things are really filled in.

So it’s a bit of a tease knowing that things are in super good condition, but I think we’ll all live and learn and all of those lines and mountains will still be there next year. It’s a good time to take a break and do the things that we normally put off and don’t give ourselves time to do.