Staying Home with Pro Skier Angel Collinson

The coronavirus pandemic has interrupted the daily lives of everyone on the planet. For professional skiers, the premature end of ski season resulted in canceled film projects, expeditions put on-hold, and a sudden decrease of work.

To find out how the athletes atop our sport are coping with the pandemic, the state of global affairs, and find out what they are doing stay healthy and sane, we’re catching up with a few of skiing’s top pros in a five-part interview series rolling out this week.

After recovering from a ruptured ACL caused last spring in Alaska, Angel Collinson had just eased into her ski season this February. Then, just a measly month later, while traveling to Canada to shoot with Teton Gravity Research, Collinson, along with the whole crew, was turned around as the COVID-19 pandemic spread across the United States.

The 29-year-old has taken her brief ski season in stride though, as a consistent focus on optimism and visualizing goals has set her up for success while in quarantine at home in Alta, Utah.

Photo Credit: Peter Willauer

POWDER: You’ve shared often about how taking time to do everything you love, not just skiing, helps you refuel and be a better skier. Are you leaning on that mindset during this pandemic?

Collinson: Totally. I’ve also learned a lot from my injuries—when you have forced time away from what you normally do, it’s similar in a lot of ways. I view this much more as an opportunity to do other things rather than as a limitation. It’s more fun to exist that way.

What goals have you been focusing on?

I’ve been a mix of being either productive or lazy and lethargic. But, I’ve been honoring when I just want to take a nap, slow down, and not push too hard through everything, because I have that luxury right now. I want to start a podcast, so I’ve been doing my homework and taking some podcasting courses.

Photo Credit: Peter Willauer

I also bought a sailboat with my boyfriend, Pete. We’re hoping to set sail in about a year and sail around the world. I’m still going to be skiing in the winter, but it’s a multi-faceted project. It incorporates environmental science and it’s anthropological in nature.

It will be focused a lot on the people we’re going to be staying with in these remote places, as well as the whole adventure of sailing. It’s been fun to work on that. While things are up in the air, it’s really good to have your dreams and goals and work towards them.

Do you have much sailing experience?

No, I don’t. This summer was supposed to be a lot of learning about how to sail. I signed up for a couple intensive courses in Florida, and I was going to crew a boat back from Bermuda, but that just got canceled, so everything is up in the air. I’m taking things one step at a time, just like we all are.

Do you have any helpful tactics you’ve been using to push through the anxiety the world is experiencing right now?

What I like to do every day is some sort of meditation or breath work. It’s become a staple of my morning routine. Breath work is fucking awesome right now. I’ve been doing kundalini yoga every day which utilizes breath work.

There’s the Wim Hof Method—it’s similar breath work to what free divers do—you’re super-saturating your blood with oxygen and it’s amazing what it does for your clarity of mind. My closest come-to-God experience was just from doing the Wim Hof breathing. There’s a free app that runs through the process.

You also talk a lot about how you use visualization in your skiing as well as your daily life.

Most people, especially if they’re doing something a little scary, visualize themselves doing it and how it’s going to go. I find that if I can’t visualize it, I know that I can’t do it. There’s a lot of potential for that for all of us, it’s not just applicable to sports but anything in life. It’s really powerful.

I do breath work every morning and then I take a moment to envision what I want the world to look like, what I hope for humanity coming out of the pandemic, what it’s going to look like when we reassemble. There’s huge potential in reassembling slightly differently and maybe more productively to address the systemic change that needs to happen.

I like envisioning walking down the street and noticing people’s faces or the conversations I’m looking forward to having with people and companies. I think of the Earth, I think of lush forests with lots of animals and lots of oxygen, I spend a lot of time visualizing green cities, like Singapore, these cities that have so much vegetation in them. We spend all of this time looking at the things we don’t want. But it’s powerful to think about how you want it to be.

Photo Credit: Peter Willauer

What do you miss most about everyday life prior to the pandemic?

I do miss social gatherings, Zoom is awesome but it’s not the same. But, I have also really been enjoying this introspective time. I learned a lot from my injuries; I know that it’s temporary and that I might not feel much better one day to the next but the slow progression of taking care of myself or working towards a goal—eventually it will amount to something.

I’ve honestly been enjoying this process. Sometimes I get stir crazy and miss the social gatherings and I also miss the feeling of just being able to go out in nature and feel really free. I don’t necessarily miss any one sport, but I miss that feeling of knowing you can go out uninhibited and be outside.

Have any funny moments happened during your isolation?

I was on a TGR film trip up to B.C. when we got turned around right as the pandemic was spreading. I had a bunch of wigs, costumes ,and wacky accessories and we were at my boyfriend’s place in Jackson and we had a crazy dance party there.

During isolation, we’ve just been wearing a lot of funny outfits and it’s been really hilarious. Lots of good, funny dance parties.