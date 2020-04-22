Skiing and the Pandemic: Will New Zealand Have a Ski Season?

To take the pulse of our global ski community during the coronavirus pandemic, we are talking with skiers around the world to learn about their current situations, their states of mind, and simply life at a time unlike any we’ve experienced. So far we’ve visited Moena, Italy, Åre, Sweden, Hope, Alaska, and Furano, Japan. This week, we switched hemispheres to discuss the upcoming southern winter with Bridget Legnavsky, the general manager of New Zealand’s Cardrona Alpine Resort and Treble Cone.

A native of Lake Tekapo near Mount Cook, Legnavsky, 48, represented New Zealand on the world extreme circuit and finished in the top five one year before turning to ski instruction. She was a member of New Zealand’s demonstration team and instructed at Breckenridge and Aspen.

Now a mother of two, ages 10 and 14, she’s run Cardrona and Treble Cone for the past six years. Together, the two resorts record about 20 percent of New Zealand’s 2 million annual skier visits. The country had reported 1,445 positive COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths as of Tuesday, but due to a slowed transmission, restrictions were eased from Level 4 (which entailed total lockdown and only exercising from home) to Level 3, allowing the resorts to start preparing for winter.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bridget Legnavsky

POWDER: How is life in Wanaka today?

Legnavsky: It’s beautiful. But it’s getting cold; we’ve had a lot of snow already, which is ironic. There’s no snow in town but there’s a real solid snow line about 300 meters above. It won’t last long.

What does it mean that New Zealand moved to Level 3 today?

It’s a big thing, because it means we can put our maintenance teams back on the resort and still be in line for opening. But there’s a lot of criteria around that: very few people to a van, no one sitting next to each other, they work in isolated bubbles and have lunch breaks in different spots at different times. We were going to open Cardrona on June 6, but now both Cardrona and Treble Cone are scheduled to open June 26. That’s a perfect-case scenario.

After watching the pandemic shut down the ski season in most of the Northern Hemisphere, what’s it been like ramping up for your season?

I was actually in Europe when COVID was starting to unfold there. My son is a competitive halfpipe skier, so we were in Laax until the end of February.

They got shut down by the government, so I was very aware that our government was going to take the lead too. They made it clear to us at what levels we can operate. If New Zealand looks after itself and keeps doing what it’s doing, we should be sliding toward Level 2 by June or July.

Photo Credit: Mark Bridgwater

We can operate at Level 2, but there’s no domestic travel, so the only market we’ll have is people who live in Wanaka and Queenstown. At Level 1, that’s when domestic travel opens up. I don’t believe our borders will open this winter, but 50 to 60 percent of our business will be back if we get to Level 1.

It’s our 40th anniversary, so we’re going to run it like it was 40 years ago. It’ll be quite club-fieldy, maybe coffee out of windows and picnics in the back of cars. Yeah, we’ll be quieter, but we’ll still be able to exist. That’s really important.

How are you handling season passes?

We took the risk off of customers. If for any reason people decide not to ski or can’t ski because of COVID-19, they can get a full refund. That’s meant our season pass sales are still quite good. Now, if we have a really short season or something happens and they only ski a few days, we’ll prorate their pass and give them a partial refund.

How has the virus unfolded in New Zealand?

What’s been really interesting is that the most common age for Kiwis getting COVID-19 is really young, between 20 and 29. Most have been people coming home from overseas, and a lot of them have been our young skiers. That’s one of the reasons why we’ve had so few deaths.

I don’t think anybody in Wanaka has COVID-19, but [health officials] have been in the supermarkets testing local residents. They tested hundreds of people in Queenstown last week and got zero positive results, which is really great. Hopefully that means we’re not seeing community transmission.

How is your family?

My 14-year-old is spending most of his time in the gym, getting fit for skiing. He’s a little antsy, missing his friends, but my daughter is 10 and she’s happy as ever. She’s real chill, just loves cruising. My husband’s like that too; he just loves hanging out in the garden doing nothing. They’re, like, in heaven, whereas my son and I are getting feisty.

What’s been the hardest part for you?

Making decisions over a screen. It’s quite emotional when you get to this point—dealing with people who you can’t give work to and having to do that over a screen.

How are you feeling overall about the next few months?

Positive. What worries me the most is unemployment, like if we can’t pick up as many seasonal workers as usual. Because with unemployment comes a lot of other problems around well being, crime, mental health.

And we’ve never seen that before in this town. There’s a lot of people living on Airbnb income, and hotel and restaurant income—tourism. At Level 3, shops and restaurants can’t open. Even at Level 2, we can’t invite out-of-towners in. So hotels won’t be full. I really worry about what this will do to the community for a longer period of time.