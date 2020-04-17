Skiing and the Pandemic: Resorts Across Hokkaido Remain Open

To take the pulse of our global ski community during the coronavirus pandemic, we are talking with skiers around the world to learn about their current situations, their states of mind, and simply their lives at a time unlike any we’ve experienced. So far we’ve visited Moena, Italy; Åre, Sweden; and Hope, Alaska. This week, we crossed the international date line to speak with Kyohei Suzuki, a 37-year-old powder fiend in Furano, Japan, on the island of Hokkaido.

Suzuki owns Rojo Coffee, a café in a renovated van that he’s parked next to Furano’s gondola for the past four years. A native of Hyogo on Japan’s main island, he grew up skiing on Hokkaido with his grandparents, who lived in Hakodate. He’s hunkered down in Furano with his wife, an English language teacher, and two children, 1 and 6 years old, during the pandemic.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Kyohei Suzuki

After an early outbreak of the virus spread through Hokkaido in late February, the island’s situation has been mild. Furano (population 23,000) had only a couple of cases while Tokyo blew up last week. Resorts across Hokkaido remain open.

Tell us about life in Furano right now.

Furano had the first case of coronavirus in this area. The school next to my kid’s daycare had a case, and everyone got nervous. The governor of Hokkaido issued an emergency declaration. Since then we haven’t had a lot of cases in Hokkaido, whereas Tokyo is getting around 600 patients every day. In the U.S. there are many more, but in Japan, 600 each day in Tokyo is crazy.

How was your ski season before this?

It was the worst season in the last 30 or 50 years. All of Japan struggled with no snow and warm temperatures. Furano is lucky because it’s one of the coldest places in Japan, so we could still maintain snow. But I saw some really bad scenes at other places. Many ski areas went bankrupt this year because of the lack of snow.

Photo Credit: Guy Fattal

Can you still ski?

Yeah, technically I can still ski. Because the Furano resort is open until the first week of May. I haven’t been there in a couple weeks, but I asked my friend who works as a ski instructor, and she said that not many people are skiing. She said there are no international tourists at all.

Are you going to ski again this season?

No, it’s just slushy now. Some crud and slush. It’s turning into bike season here. If we had boxes and rails and kickers, that would be enjoyable. But unfortunately Japanese resorts don’t have a lot of those. As you know Hokkaido is famous for powder. We ski for powder, and once the temperature goes up, once the powder is gone, it’s not skiing for me.

How is your family?

We are healthy. My kid’s been going to school with some strict rules. Like, in music class, they can’t sing. Because someone could spit while singing and spread the virus. The school year starts in April in Japan, and at the opening ceremony

only two parents could come. No grandma, grandpa, brothers or sisters. That’s kind of sad, but the supermarket is fine; we can still buy toilet paper.

Photo Credit: Sam Watson

How did the virus affect your business?

Until the end of February, which is when we had the first case in Furano, our sales were up 10 percent from last year. We saw a dramatic drop at the beginning of March. Within one week we decided to close because there was no point in keeping it running. Plus, it had been raining.

The Tokyo Olympics were a huge topic of discussion until they got postponed. What was your feeling about that, and how did it play out in Japan?

At first it was really controversial whether Japanese people even wanted the Tokyo Olympics. I’ve been against it myself—it’s so commercialized.

After the pandemic started, some media were talking about the reason why the number of positive tests in Japan hadn’t increased much in March, was because of the Olympics. Then, after the postponement, the number of positive tests increased. I’m not following that, I don’t care about those kinds of things. I don’t really care that they got postponed either.

How are you feeling about what’s to come?

When I talk to my friends in Furano, everyone is kind of worried and anxious, even though we only have a few cases. When you turn on the news, who can be optimistic seeing these numbers? We’re nervous about what’s going to happen to Hokkaido—to Furano.

I’ve seen in other countries, governments are handing out cash and financial support to their citizens. Here, the prime minister announced that they’re going to distribute two face masks for each household. Two masks—that’s it.