Skiing and the Pandemic: Lifts in Sweden Will Spin Until April 6

To take the pulse of our global ski community during the coronavirus pandemic, we are talking with skiers in various countries to learn about their current situations, their states of mind, and simply life at a time unlike any we’ve experienced. Last week we shared an update from Moena, Italy. This week, we tracked down David Kantermo, a native of Åre, Sweden, where the lifts have continued to turn while the rest of the ski world shut down. Sweden had reported 5,500 cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, ranking 19th among countries in known positive cases. (It is unclear how many of those are from Åre.)

Kantermo, 38, is a former member of Sweden’s national moguls team who went on to coach the Norwegian team for a decade. Since 2015, he has been the content manager for technical outerwear brand Stellar Equipment. He lives in Åre (population 3,000) with his girlfriend and two kids, aged 4 and 10—who are still in school since schools remain open.

This winter has been one of the deepest on record for parts of Sweden, and Kantermo said conditions have been especially powdery around Åre recently. We talked three days before the lifts were finally set to close by order of the government—nearly a month after the first resorts closed in Italy and 24 days after North America’s resorts started shutting down.

Photo Credit: Mattias Fredriksson

How is life in Åre?

Pretty good. It’s currently snowing. Yesterday we went on a small backcountry mission on the mountain right next to me. We’ve been out a lot with the kids, because we know they’re shutting down the lifts on Monday. The only thing you can do here is the same as in other countries: You do what the government tells you. We have been following all the rules, but there have been some harsh words in the media and social media about the Åre region, that we kept the ski centers open and didn’t shut down the lifts.

What’s the reality of the risk when it comes to skiing there?

There’s a lot fewer people here than regular. The ski area is really empty. They’re splitting up the lift lines with separate groups riding apart. Normally when I ski off piste, I ski the backside and use the gondola and the cable car. But those are closed. So it takes an hour and 50 minutes to do a lap on the really good stuff, when normally it takes a half hour.

How about backcountry skiing?

We’ve been out ski touring and we’ve been keeping our distance and not taking any big risks. Even on the summits, people are staying away from each other. The snow has been really good. April, and especially May, would be a super good month for ski touring, so we’ll just see what happens now.

In Sweden you can still have a gathering of up to 50 people and schools are still in session. How are your kids handling what’s going on?

My 10-year-old went to snowboard training yesterday, and they had a blast. Those kids were laughing and playing in the snow. Competitions aren’t allowed, but at the health minister’s press conference today, he said it’s extremely important that we keep the kids active, especially if they can play sports outside and we can keep them in small groups. I still fully believe it’s good for the common health that we can still do this and be outside, as long as we’re being smart.

What is it like watching the pandemic force drastic changes around the world, including in ski towns, when you have been able to continue living more or less normally?

I can’t really imagine what it would be like if I couldn’t go out my door, put on my skins, and start walking up the mountain. But if they told me to stop, I would.

What’s been the hardest part for you?

There’s so much info going around online that it’s really hard to know what to trust and not trust, so I’ve been trying to just go with what the health ministry is saying every day. Just act with sense. I have total respect for what everyone else is doing because we all need to follow our government policies wherever we are, but as long as they say it’s allowed to be in the mountains, I will be in the mountains. Because it’s my life. I’m a skier, right?

I sympathize with the rest of the skiers in the world who can’t go out, and again, if they said, “We need to close tomorrow, this is going south, we need to shut everything down,” then I’m going to be at home. But as long as they say I can be out, I’m going to be out.

Åre obviously hasn’t been hit hard by this virus yet. How are you feeling about what’s to come in the next few weeks and months?

For Sweden in general, I hope that we’re doing the right thing. But I don’t have the answers, nobody has the answers. I’m just trying to stay positive and be nice to people. We will know in two years, I guess, what was the right strategy to take.