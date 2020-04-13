Skiing and the Pandemic: In an Alaskan Town of 200 People

To take the pulse of our global ski community during the coronavirus pandemic, we are talking with skiers around the world to learn about their current situations, their states of mind, and simply life at a time unlike any we’ve experienced.

So far we’ve visited Moena, Italy, and Åre, Sweden, where lifts were operating until April 6. This week, we spoke with heli guide Brad Cosgrove at his home in Hope, Alaska (population 200), on the south side of Turnagain Arm.

Photo Credit: David Horvath

Cosgrove, 42, grew up in Moscow, Idaho, and got his first ski-guiding job at age 21. He has worked for five heli outfitters in Alaska and 10 globally during his career. This winter, after working for Eagle Pass Heliski in Revelstoke, he flew home to spend a week with his family before ramping up for eight weeks of guiding at Tordrillo Mountain Lodge and Valdez Heli-Ski Guides. Two days before he was to leave for the Tordrillos, his job was called off due to COVID-19.

How’s life in Hope?

Oh, it’s great, man. The sun’s out, I’m going ski touring this afternoon with my kid. Living in Hope is like already being quarantined. So my life is not much different, other than I’m not working when I normally would be. If you work seasonally, that’s a big deal. You make hay while the sun shines, and the sun didn’t shine this year.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Brad Crosgrove

How’d the pandemic unfold for you, and when did it become evident that it would affect your job?

In late February, I was working for Eagle Pass. There started to be talk of this outbreak in China. We’ve all been there before: you hear about stuff, but it’s like, ‘OK, we’ll see.’ Then I came back to Alaska on March 1 and it became evident really quickly that it was absolutely going to impact us.

Guests started canceling, then operators started shutting down. At first it was the lack of business that was the worry, but then it became, how can we even justify operating? We’re all stuffed in a helicopter and in a lodge environment. Plus, say you have an incident. How could you bring someone to the hospital?

What was Alaska’s season like up to then?

Cordova and Haines had an unbelievable start—one of the best winters in a long time. Southeast had tons of snow at a low elevation. The Tordrillos and Valdez weren’t having quite the banner year; it was more of a standard season here in Southcentral Alaska.

What was the aftermath like once the season got canceled?

The financial part was tough to swallow. Fortunately, we’ve got enough money to get by, but I’m worried about people who don’t. I just went into this mode of, I’m going to go back to Hope and be with my family and not spend lots of money and ride this thing out. I’m not stoked on the financial impact, but I was even more bummed to miss all that skiing.

What about the long-term effects this could have on your job?

I’m starting to wonder about May, June, July. I work as a guide, and people aren’t going to be spending lots of money. I feel like it could take a while. So right now I’m all casual about it, but if you talk to me in July, I might be like, ‘Holy shit. I’m out of money.’

What’s your next scheduled gig?

I go out to TML and guide for Kings and Corn in June. That’s still on for now. Then I work as a river guide locally, and go down to Chile in late July and guide for five or six weeks at Third Edge Heli. I anticipate it being slower, but maybe people will be more gung ho to do these kind of things—rejuvenated to get out and live life. The super rich will probably keep playing.

Alaska only has 224 reported cases of COVID-19, the fewest of any state—and Hope doesn’t have any cases. How are people viewing the virus?

I think at first everybody’s level of how seriously they took it was different, but it seems like everyone’s on board now. No one is having social events. When you see people walking down the street, they’re staying away from each other. When you go into Anchorage, they’re wearing masks and gloves.

How’s your family? Staying sane inside?

We’re never inside. We homeschool our two kids, and I’ve been able to hang out with them a lot. We’ve been skiing together. I have a 9-year-old and a 4-year-old, and they’re like, ‘This is great! Dad’s never home this time of year.’