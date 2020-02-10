Is the Future of Competitive Skiing All on Video?

It was surprising, initially, when LJ Strenio said he hasn’t been doing much to prepare for the upcoming Dew Tour. He’ll be competing in the men’s streetstyle event this Friday, Febuary 7.

But digging into the renowned urban skier’s recent doings, it’s clear that he’s really in it for the joy of skiing. Strenio has spent time in the Dominican Republic, stunt skiing for the movies (https://www.powder.com/stories/welcome-to-the-jungle/), appeared in Level 1’s feature film, “Romance,” and completed a software development internship with NASA. Basically, he’s distracted.

But Strenio sees that as a good thing: taking a step away from the big competitions and rigid formats can provide a new perspective and a creative boost. This week he got back into the competitive fold. He didn’t make the podium at Dew Tour, but had some spectacular creative moments in the men’s streetstyle event.

POWDER: How has your season been leading up to the Dew Tour? What have you been doing to prep for the comp?

LJ: It’s been fun, but I’ve not been doing much of anything conducive to competition prep. I haven’t done much slopestyle work at all this season. But I did participate in Tom Wallisch’s Steel City Showdown in Seven Springs. It’s an unorthodox place, but when you get the best rail skiers in the world together, it’s going to go wild.

How do you develop new tricks? On the trampoline? A backcountry kicker?

With jump skiing, it’s an all-of-the-above methods kind of style—anything to get you in the air. When I was a kid, 15 years ago, it was all about the backyard trampoline and cliff jumping. But with all the resources available now—Olympic trampolines, water jumps, air bags—you have a great set of tools to learn new rotations.

What helps too is time on snow. The more hours that skis are on your feet, the more comfortable you are. The less you have to think about the basic stuff and the more you can focus on the minutiae of details in the air: less about which edge you’re on, more ‘When you dip into the second rotation, keep your hips forward to get to 1440.’

What influences your skiing style?

People are all about their influences, but I try to be as uninfluenced as possible. Obviously that’s ridiculous on its face—everything is derivative, and people are influenced by their environment—but I try to think about what people aren’t doing.

I pick up things from the Traveling Circus guys like Khai Krepela and Tucker Fitzsimons who were on the podium at Steel City. Colby Stevenson is having a fire season, too. These are people I watch out for and think you should too.

Dew Tour has an unusual format, with team challenge events and modified superpipe. How do you think it’s embracing the creative side of skiing?

More and more I think it’s cool that Dew and the X Games are realizing how generic things are getting and are working to change that. But with all the dubs people are doing, these comps are getting super rowdy. I think they’re still tweaking it to differentiate it to make it fun and cool. It’s good that they recognize that the foundational aspect of freestyle skiing is creativity.

How has your relationship with competitions changed over the years?

I’ve had a huge perspective change over the years. I went into these rail jams like Rails to Riches with a hunger when I was younger. I don’t have that fundamental desire to be the best anymore.

I do it for fun and to experience it more and different things. Wallisch’s Steel City was a perfect example of what I like about comps. I thought it’d be a great opportunity to hit different rails with a great crew, and to produce content. If people aren’t watching, not much gets to happen. There are a lot of opportunities that come from competition footage.

What does the Dew Tour give competitors over more niche comps like the SLVSH Cup?

Comps like Dew Tour and the X Games will always be the platform for people to get rowdy. They’re the stage for bigger airs, wilder rotations. They’re places where people who are hungry will keep pushing the boundaries.

But I think SLVSH is a great example of a competition that is tapped into what freestyle skiing really means. I know that funding can be difficult for them which is a shame to hear because I think it’s one of the freshest things in the freestyle world. At this point in my career I’m not trying to prove something, so those niche events are the most appealing to me.

I think the sport is going to continue to diverge with one side—the Dew side—getting way more impressive, and the other side will push innovation and style forward. These are both good things.

How have you seen the competition scene changing?

I think the sport is growing; it’s way bigger than when I was a kid. I think there will always be room for that high-level comp stuff because there’s something intrinsic about being the best or doing the most.

I hope there’s a split where some of the smaller events will get more viable. With the wild popularity and ingenuity of the grassroots comp styles, it feels like the WC style events should be what’s struggling, but all the really fun stuff to participate in and to watch is having financial trouble.

Maybe I’m too close to it all—too inside my bias. That bigger format does seem to get stale to me. They are trying to change, they just haven’t figured out what that change needs to be yet.

Where do you see it going from here?

I think video contests are a great example of something that pushes that creativity forward. One of the highlights of my career was competing in the X Games Real Ski video contest. The format is great: you have six to eight weeks, go out and get a filmer, go film an urban street rail part.

You put together your best segment and it gets submitted to the X Games judges (I’m on that side of the equation this year), and they hand out full X Games medals. They get really rowdy, there’s no traditional format, no rules. The creativity is completely unhinged. It’s true to the sport, not stale.

Last year they did it open-door, movie premier style, and announced the results live. I think this could really be the future of the sport.