Meet the Woman Behind the Most Unconventional Ski Movie of the Year

It has only been 45 seconds, and Katie Burrell has already referenced hand jobs twice onstage. It’s a bit of a different opening to a ski film showing, to say the least, but the audience in the Tap Room in Whitefish, Montana, is clearly receptive, judging by the uproarious laughter echoing through the bar.

Burrell is the director and star of Dream Job, the comedy documentary by indie filmmaker Colleen Gentemann that’s been blasting through the season’s regularly scheduled ski films.

It’s already won accolades at the Los Angeles Documentary Film Festival, Ottawa Adventure Film Festival, and Kendal Mountain Festival, and was nominated for Movie of the Year at the 20th annual Powder Awards earlier this month.

Burrell has performed standup at each stop on the film’s tour throughout North America and Europe, shucking the traditional film festival etiquette like the long faux fur coat she tosses aside before stepping onto the stage in high heels.

She savagely roasts mountain town culture, curses irreverently, and audiences can’t get enough of her. As a comedian who plays an average skier in the film (skillfully designed to highlight the wild talent of pros Christina Lustenberger, Leah Evans, and Diny Harrison), Burrell become an a-typical ski hero. We sat down with her to talk about Dream Job’s success and her road to creativity.

This film is unlike anything else in ski media. How did it evolve into what it is?

Colleen’s original idea was a late-night talk show style where we interviewed these women and had a window into their lives, called Office With a View. I told her I sure as shit wasn’t going to be in anything called Office With a View. She just laughed at me, and we kept evolving the framework even while we were shooting.

Then in the editing process, it revealed itself to us. Colleen captured each of these women’s stories standing alone, I did improv while we shot with them, and then Colleen injected me into each of their worlds.

The biggest thing about telling inspiring stories is that it feels so inaccessible—like Free Solo. Who can relate to Alex Honnold, he’s such an expert and mastermind, but the majority of people are average. So we use comedy as the window and the “everyday man” as the platform to tell inspiring stories—like that Bill Murray quote, “Every Olympic event should include one average person competing for reference.”

You have one foot in skiing and one foot in comedy. How did you end up doing the professional splits like this?

I grew up skiing on Mount Washington on Vancouver Island and was obsessed with it as a little kid. It’s the most hilarious place on earth: janky lines, people in denim, unzipped jackets, passes flapping, beers in hand and no poles. But people were so good—we had an epic crew, some who went on to become Olympic athletes. It just wasn’t competitive, like Whistler, it was fun.

Then in my twenties, I just followed what turned me on. I traveled and lived in different places and made silly shorts and had a weird blog and did comedy and skied. I started doing standup in 2007 at McGill University because I had a crush on a guy. I went to one of his shows and thought, “Dude, I’m funnier than he is”.

Also, there is jack -shit money in both comedy and skiing at the amateur level. So, I needed to add as much to my plate as humanly possible so that I could afford to be alive.

I was the Solamon Community Manager for a while, I coached for Leah’s Girls Do Ski clinics, I marketed for Marty Shafer’s business, CAPOW. Then I had this really crazy crash a few years ago, chasing Greg [Hill] and Leah and [Chris] Rubens around on Solamon boot testing day, where I blew my shoulder apart.

I was ramping up my skiing at that point, but after that I had no interest in going so hard that I put my body at risk. Now I just want good times on skis. I love filmmaking on skis, I love the process and being in field. It’s all about the low-key endorphins for me: something that’s fun and connects me to a community.

But I hadn’t done standup for a while before going on this tour. I’d gone cold on it because I was sick of feeling that vulnerability without feeling really grounded in myself.

Are you comfortable talking about why you didn’t feel grounded?

For sure, it’s partly our duty when we heal is to share it so that other people might. I had a full-blown nervous breakdown three years ago. I was in an office doing boring legal marketing. I went through a breakup, I wasn’t eating, I went to spin class every day. One day I thought the walls were closing in on me, and I just walked out of a meeting and went straight to therapy.

It revealed that I have this whole gamut of other shit that I looked at, where all those feelings of “never enough,” overstimulation, need for validation, that want to be seen and heard and praised came from. I had to go on antidepressants and short-term disability from work.

That kind of a shakeout forces you to look at yourself. Now I’m getting more in alignment with my true voice and calling, those things that didn’t look like security or a paycheck, so I thought I needed to stay away from them. I didn’t know how to be rogue and stand in that. Over the last three years of leaning in hard to all different kinds of therapy, I’ve learned the only thing you’re responsible for is your own self-worth.

I’ve never been as authentic or had as much fun as I have in the last two months on this tour. Authenticity is the new currency, it’s magnetic, and in a world of fake bullshit, it feels fucking good. Now vulnerability onstage feels so playful, like how close can I get to these people to make them laugh and acknowledge they relate to something taboo that we all do, like hand jobs, you know?

How does this deep understanding of insecurity versus authenticity play out in your character, and as a driver of the film?

My character is an infallible ego whose goal is to never reveal weakness, and is obviously deeply insecure. To position that kind of person against someone who is very confident and skilled, you don’t have to do much with the story of the skilled individual to reveal just how incredible they are, because you set them up with that ego character. Not only is it funny, it reveals truths.

Like with Leah. She’s the worst actor I’ve ever come across. You’d tell her to hit a line and then be like, “How did you get that so wrong?” She’s such an authentic human, so intuitive in her real self that she literally can’t be anyone else. We thought it would be the least funny, and then it was so funny because of that, because you couldn’t riff with her.

Lusti was so casual and calm and subtly funny that whole shoot—she’s so dry. All the laugh lines from Lusti are because she’s setting me up, asking if I’ve ever down-climbed before, knowing I’ll come up with something ridiculous.

With Diny, I was in awe. She’s a real inspiration in that she’s so deep in her worth. She’s so callous and hilarious. She never makes anyone feel uncomfortable. People respect her beyond anything I’ve ever seen in my life before.

You keep mentioning “sheet metal” in your standup. What the hell is sheet metal?

Sheet metal is a trade, more colloquially known as “tin bashing.” It’s the fabrication and installation of cooling and heating systems. I spent quite a few years in crawlspaces and up sketchy extension ladders praying for my life while I installed that shit.

It’s also where I learned to talk like an absolute monster. And stand up for myself. And not go into cardiac arrest if a guy made a sexist comment to me—I would just throw his tools instead. It’s all about escalation on job sites, passive neutrality doesn’t work.

What’s next for you?

Ultimately, the biggest thing for us is that we’re just getting started. We started with skiing, and I know skiing thinks it’s the only thing on earth. But we’re a creative team. We take the things we learned and continue to level up. Hollywood, baby!

Actually, realistically we have to go to Europe, where you can actually say real things, have imperfect people on screen, and improvisational dialogue and gnarly sex scenes that communicate real stories about real humans and violent emotions and the social norms that keep us trapped and suppressed.

I also want real money for the team’s hard work, and there doesn’t seem to be a lot of that kicking around for the kind of content that we want to make.

Bless.