Skiing in the Rain: What To Wear and How To Prepare

None of us ever aim to go skiing in the rain, but sometimes, it just happens. There’s also that special case where it’s raining at the base of the mountain and snowing at the top—you can still get pow turns, but you’re gonna want to be prepared for wet conditions on the way there. Or maybe, like me, you’re just an optimist when it comes to conditions and refuse to believe it’ll be that bad until you’ve experienced it for yourself.



Regardless of the scenario, here are a few ways to make sure you’re prepared and can still stay warm and dry enough to either have a good time or get down to your car without being too miserable.

Base layers come in all shapes and sizes!

Wear Good Base and Mid Layers

Just like any day on the slopes, but especially when it's raining, wearing layers that will keep you warm even when wet is super important. It’s best to avoid all cotton and instead opt for a merino wool or synthetic blend layer. The biggest thing is that whatever base layer you opt for is moisture wicking and will dry quickly rather than keeping you soggier than you need to be all day long.



A fleece or insulated mid layer is a great option for some added warmth. Fleece tends to dry pretty quickly which can be essential on wet days. A lot of insulated mid layers use synthetic insulation as well, which dries a lot faster than your down coat, for example, so those are also a good option.

I wear the same Mons Royale Merino onesie most days I ski (gross, I know) or some other combination of Merino top and bottom for base layers. I find that Merino dries quickly, is comfortable against the skin, and doesn’t hold smells as much as other fabrics.

3L membranes like Gore-Tex allow moisture to bead off fabric rather than soak in. Photo: Ondra Vacek/ Shutterstock

Select a Sturdy, Breathable Outer Layer

Arguably, the most important layer when skiing in the rain is your outer layer. Most shell jackets these days are either 2L or 3L membranes. Both have some advantages and disadvantages, but waterproofing is the most important thing for a rainy day of skiing.



A lot of 3L jackets are made with premium waterproof materials like Gore-Tex these days. While 3L jackets can be a bit more expensive, they’re also often more breathable, which can be nice on those soggy days. On the flip side, 2L shells have a thicker outer membrane, which means they’re less breathable but they also let less moisture into the outer membrane.



The other important thing to consider in a shell is seam taping to keep moisture from creeping its way into stitched jacket seams. Most 3L jackets are fully seam taped, whereas some (but not all!) 2L jackets are only taped on essential seams like the hood, back, and shoulders. You definitely want a fully seam-taped jacket for a day of rainy skiing to keep moisture from getting in where you don’t expect it. Essentially, the same philosophy applies to bibs or pants—the more waterproof, the better.

I wear a 3L Gore-Tex jacket and a pair of 3L Gore-Tex bibs that are both pretty darn good at keeping me dry. I wear the same jacket every day I go skiing, whether I’m in the resort or in the backcountry, so I appreciate the breathability of it, and it’s definitely kept me nice and dry as well when I’ve ended up in the rain.

When in doubt, you can always throw a trash bag on over everything and punch a couple of arm holes out, and you’ll probably stay drier than not having any waterproof layer at all!

Brands like Hestra make a bunch of different, high-quality glove options. David Reddick

Wear Waterproof Gloves (or Treat Your Leather Ones!)

Wet gloves while you’re skiing is pretty miserable and it can be really hard to get your fingies toasty again when your gloves are sopping wet. There’s quite a few Gore-Tex gloves on the market these days that employ a waterproof fabric on the outside and some kind of insulation on the inside to keep you warm and dry. A lot of leather gloves these days come waterproof treated as well and can be great for pow days but don’t stay quite as dry as a true waterproof membrane would in the rain.

Honestly, I’ve never actually worn a Gore-Tex glove and swear by a pair of cheap, leather lobster claw-style gloves that I rub beeswax on way too often to keep them waterproof, so maybe do as I say and not as I do when it comes to your glove choices for skiing in the rain.

You actually can light Give'r gloves on fire without consequence. Photo: Maggie Kaiserman

Treat Your Gear

Like most things, even really high-quality outdoor gear can wear out over time. Before taking on a rainy ski day, there are a few things you can do to your gear to make sure you stay a little drier.

Using an after-market waterproofer can add some life back into shell layers that don’t bead moisture as well as they used to. Different products and brands use different methods to waterproof fabric. Some are spray-on, some are wash-in, and some use a combination of both. These products work best when used exactly as directed, so it’s worth double-checking to see if the brand that makes your shell layers has a specific version they recommend or sell or if a more generic one like Nik Wax will work.

If you’re like me and refuse to wear anything but leather gloves, there are a number of good products that can help make your gloves more waterproof. Some use a synthetic wax whereas others are made with natural components like beeswax. In general, you’ll coat your gloves with a layer of said waterproofing goop, remove the excess with a rag and then get them a little warm with a hair dryer or other heat source to really seal the wax in.

I like to set my gloves in front of my woodstove before and after I put waterproofing wax on to open the leather membrane up and then seal the wax in. Again, do as I say, not as I do, as I’ve been known to set several pairs of gloves on fire doing this.

Unfortunately, there’s not a lot you can do to keep your goggles dry while skiing in the rain. Products like Rain-X are made for glass to treat things like car windows but will eat away at plastic goggle lenses and coatings. So far, the only thing I’ve found are these magical little tools called Ski-gees. It’s like a tiny squeegee for your ski goggles that come on a loop so you can attach it to your ski poles, jacket, gloves, whatever. They can scratch a little over time, but I’ll take that over never being able to see while skiing.

Clearly, I was not mentally prepared to be that wet after skiing in the rain last week. Photo: Izzy Lidsky

Mentally Prepare To Be Kind of Wet and Cold

The last way to prepare to ski in the rain is to remember that skiing is supposed to be fun. If you’re having the time of your life, even in bad snow or rain, keep skiing! Don’t let anyone tell you differently. But if you’re out there, getting soaked, and not having a good time, there’s no one that says you have to stay out (unless, of course, you’re working…).



Skiing is a pretty incredible privilege, so I try to make the best of it even in bad conditions, but some days, I’d rather read a book by the fire, and that’s okay, too. Be kind to yourself if skiing in the rain just isn’t your thing—you’re not the only one!

