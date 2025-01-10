Sneak Preview: Atomic's 2026 Bent Chetler Topsheets

POWDER got a sneak preview of Atomic's newest '25/26 topsheets for the Bent, Maverick, and Maven ski lines, plus a look at the upcoming Remedy 130 freeride boot.

Atomic athlete Chris Benchetler tends to outdo himself when it comes to creating absolutely stunning topsheet art for his signature skis. For next year, that trend continues (obviously) with a whole line of new topsheets for the Bent 120, Bent 110, Bent 100, and the junior skis. Just this week, Atomic invited POWDER up to Utah's Monument Ranch cat skiing zone for a few days of bluebird powder skiing to take a look at the new skis.

We shredded cold, dry Wasatch pow, talked about the new gear and dove deep into Atomic's upcoming 70th birthday and their brand refresh (more on that to come!). Thanks for having us!

Powder contributor Alex Hunt diving deep into a turn on the Maverick 115 CTi. Photo: Max Ritter

On the current Bent series, we saw some pretty psychedelic top sheets featuring surf-inspired and PNW indigenous art-inspired motifs. For next season, Chris decided to lean into the creative direction of painting a large continuous canvas that's spread out across the entire ski line. The style is evocative of graffiti and street art, with Banksy-like paint drips, loads of earth tones, and bright bases to show off in the air. It's pretty different, and we love it.

The new bases of the Atomic Bent 120. Photo: Max Ritter

For the Maverick 115 CTi, Atomic simplified the layered photo-inspired topsheets into a solid-color design (with vertical lines that throw back to the tall trees in the earlier generation Mavericks).

New Boot Alert: Atomic Remedy 130

We also got a sneak preview of Atomic's upcoming Remedy 130 freeride boot. After getting feedback from their athlete team, the boot designers got to work perfecting a ultra-high-performance, low-volume freeride boot.

Atomic's new Remedy 130 freeride boot. Photo: Max Ritter

Based on the Redster plug racing boot shell that many freeride athletes were using as a daily boot, the new Remedy 130 features a super-stiff progressive flex, GripWalk soles, a 96mm last, a rubber bootboard, and a super high-quality custom liner. Originally designed to be an athlete-only boot, Atomic will be releasing a limited run of these to the public later this year.