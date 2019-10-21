You Can Dress Head to Toe in Recycled Materials

We’re seeing more and more brands make the conscious effort to use sustainably sourced and recycled materials in their products—and we love to see it. Now, instead of trend, it seems to be more like an industry standard, or least we hope it will be soon. Here are six pieces we tested for performance and durability, all made with materials you can feel good about.

Photo Credit: Picture Organic

Picture Organic Chloe jacket Buy Now For $160

Function, sustainability, and style join forces with Picture Organic’s winter gear. The French outerwear company is known for designing winter clothing that makes a statement, with bright, bold patterns that blur the line between ski resort and music festival. Like many other pieces in their collection, the Chloe is made with 100% recycled polyester, lined with manufacturing scraps to minimize production waste. The low-profile fit layers snugly under a shell, and the Teflon Ecoelite DWR treatment is sturdy enough to be worn on its own.

Warmth-wise, I’d say the Chloe is a happy medium—it’s not a stand-alone piece for sub-zero temps but layered under a ski jacket, the Primaloft insulation is just the right amount for a cold day up high. I love the understated floral pattern that adds a little bit of style around town, but isn’t so flashy I feel like I can’t wear it every day. Plus, the reversible design lets you flip it inside out so you may as well have two different jackets.

Photo Credit: Patagonia

Patagonia PowSlayer bibs Buy Now For $599

Patagonia just pulled a power move and became the first in the industry to make 100% of their waterproof shells from recycled materials. The PowSlayer Bibs have been a favorite among backcountry skiers for a few seasons now, and new colors this season along with a 100% recycled nylon shell bring a fresh look to a rock solid design.

The PowSlayers feature burly 3-layer Gore-Tex Pro shell with a DWR finish that feels a little stiff and crunchy at first, but softens up the more you wear them. The low-profile bib design is a happy medium between ski pants and full-on bibs, with a high waist that doesn’t feel constricting while skinning, but adds a little extra protection for wear without a shell. The side zips make it easy to drop-trou for quick pee breaks and the two-way zippers double as thigh vents for airflow on long walks. Because they don’t cinch at the waist, the bibs definitely feel a little clunky around the backside. Threading a belt through the waist can help this a little, as well as a healthy dose of squats during your pre-season conditioning routine. Your choice.

Photo Credit: Costa

Costa Caldera sunglasses Buy Now For $200

Costa’s Caldera Sunglasses are sturdy and stylish, part of the Untangled Collection which all have frames made from 100% recycled fishing nets. The PlusFoam recycled nose and temple pads provide a solid grip, and the wide frames provide plenty of coverage for a long day outside, without feeling overly clunky. PlusFoam also helps you properly recycle your shades at the end of their life if you ship them back via the instructions that come with each pair.

All the Untangled sunglasses come with a ReFleece sleeve, made with reclaimed textiles and bottles. The textured pattern around the frames provides subtle hits of style that look great for everyday wear, but I’ve been impressed with how well they function while hiking or ski touring. The polarized 580G lightwave glass lenses are great for long days of exposure, and the durable, scratch-resistant construction can take a serious beating. The frame is definitely on the wider side, so if you have a slightly smaller face they can be tucked into a hat for a little more security.

Photo Credit: Mountain Hardwear

Mountain Hardware Ghost Shadow Insulated Hoodie Buy Now For $250

Mountain Hardwear has put a hard emphasis on moving towards sustainability as a company in the last few years, working with the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, the Outdoor Industry Association Sustainable Working Group, and the UN International Labor Organization Better Work Program to prioritize fair labor conditions, sustainable materials, and LEED-certified practices in their retail facilities.

The Ghost Shadow Hoodie is a more eco-friendly version of the popular Ghost Whisperer Jacket, with a high-denier face fabric and lining made entirely out of post-consumer recycled nylon. The Primaloft Silver Ultra insulation packs a high warmth-to-weight ratio, with 70% of the polyester insulation coming from recycled material. Even the trim and zippers are recycled. The shiny finish on this jacket is definitely on the flashy side, but it sports a sleek look that can layer well with a ski shell, rain jacket, or an even bigger puffy.

Photo Credit: Holden

Holden Wholegarment High Neck Top Buy Now For $230

The Holden Wholegarment High Neck Top is on the high-end side of the spectrum, but their manufacturing process is an interesting and unique take on minimizing waste. The Wholegarment pieces from Holden are made with a Japanese Shima Seiki knitting machine, which essentially 3D Prints the garments in one entire piece, eliminating any material waste that comes from cutting and sewing. The machine can also run for 24 hours a day with no light on and no human error in the manufacturing process.

The High Neck Top is made with merino wool and recycled polyester, a medium-weight design that’s great for resort days. Thumbloops let you comfortably layer, and the oversized turtleneck can be used in place of a Buff. The seamless design from the Shima Seiki knitting process also eliminates chafing which is a plus if you plan to wear it from the resort to the bar.

Photo Credit: SAOLA

Saola Tahoe Brindle Buy Now For $110

These slip-on shoes are perfect for fall wear, constructed with Algae Foam, synthetic leather, natural cork, and organic cotton. The upper looks and feels like suede, but is actually constructed with recycled bottles.

SAOLA makes all their shoes with recycled Algae Foam outsoles and insoles. The sustainable shoe company partners with Bloom Foam, a company developing algae-based performance materials, to turn harmful algae into a soft and supportive shoe. The overabundance of algae in our oceans is actually harmful to the ecosystems they populate, so by removing it from waterways it actually increases the amount of freshwater available to plants and animals. Comfy shoes and cleaner water—sounds like a win-win.

The Tahoe isn’t exactly a warm winter shoe, but the lightweight construction makes it a great choice to stash in a bag to throw on after you pull your ski boots off.