Women’s Running Gear We Love

I’ve had a love hate relationship with running for as long as I can remember. Maybe it’s because when running season rolls around it usually means that ski season is over, or maybe it’s because running is hard and it makes me tired and frustrated. It’s remarkable how a single activity can be so simultaneously empowering and ego-crushing, but all it takes is one good run to forget all the bad miles, invest in a fancy new hydration vest, and sign up for a 50K. It does weird things to the brain.

Whatever your opinions on running may be, the pay-out for ski touring fitness is hard to beat, and that’s about all the motivation I need to keep putting one foot in front of the other. Whether I’m feeling good on a ridgeline and envisioning myself as the next Kilian Jornet or crawling back towards my house at an embarrassing run-walk and putting my Strava back on private, here are some great women’s running pieces that are ideal for any distance or pace.

Stio Icefloe Tech Tank

Photo Credit: Stio

The Icefloe Tech Tank is a great all-around summer top for trail running, with a light feel and flattering fit that hangs comfortably even after hours of repetitive movement. The Tech Tank is designed with Stio’s brand new Floe fabric, built to wick moisture like crazy and stay cool during the hottest summer days. I love how lightweight and soft the fabric feels against skin, and it definitely sheds moisture significantly better than other synthetic tops I’ve worn. It’s on par with some of my favorite merino layers, but feels lighter while you’re moving. There’s also UPF 20+ sun protection which is never a bad call during the hottest months of the year.

The Icefloe pieces have an anti-odor treatment which allows me to get a few wears between washes, but not quite as many as I’d like before I’m reminded of what a gross human I become while running up a hill. I’d say a solid two to three wears through full-on sweat mode is a fair estimate.

I also dig the straight cut tank design (instead of a racerback cut) which makes it easy for me to put sunscreen on without having to ask a stranger to get the part of my back I can’t reach. That nonsense wouldn’t fly these days. The Icefloe tops also come in a T-shirt and long-sleeve, which I think would make for great ski touring baselayers.

Salomon Sense Ride 3 Running Shoe

Photo Credit: Salomon

I’ve run in all three iterations of the Sense Ride running shoes, and am a huge fan of how comfortable and capable they are in a huge variety of terrain. The Sense Ride 3 shoes aren’t overly technical, but it’s a solid choice for all but the most scrambly trail runs. Contragrip soles offer trustworthy traction on slick trails and rocks without overly aggressive and cumbersome lugs. The breathable upper is soft and snug, with an anti-debris mesh that feels lightweight but still protects your feet. I’ve done tons of summer ski approaches in the Sense Ride and slipping my feet into them after pulling my swollen feet out of ski boots is downright heavenly.

Optivibe technology is the key new update for the Sense Ride, and why these shoes look a little cushier than the previous versions. It’s a combination of foam types that increase shock absorption to minimize fatigue over long runs while also enhancing rebound. Compared to the Sense Ride 2, there’s definitely a noticeable difference when I go out for longer than an hour.

I love how convenient and secure the quick-lace system is, although when I cinch them down fully the long laces bounce around a ton and have occasionally tripped me. It can be remedied by tucking the laces into the shoe each time, which I somehow still always forget to do.

Patagonia Women's Airshed Pro Pullover

Photo Credit: Patagonia

The Airshed Pro Pullover is the layer I never thought I needed but now can’t live without. Really, it’s amazing. It’s the perfect piece to throw on for a chilly early morning start or on top of a windy summit, just enough to cut through the wind and add a few degrees of warmth. While moving, it’s incredibly breathable, and if I decide to take it off the whole thing stuffs neatly into an integrated hood sleeve to be stuffed in a hydration vest or even belt.

It stuffs down into the size of a fist, so there’s pretty much no reason to not have it close at hand. The long sleeves with thumb loops can cover my hands when I need it, which pretty much replaces the light gloves I usually use in beginning in the fall. There’s also a cool double zipper which lets you ventilate from below while keeping it zipped up, which eliminates any bouncing around or flying from a half-zipped top.

Smartwool PhD Pro Endurance Print Crew Sock (W)

Photo Credit: Smartwool

Okay even if you don’t like to run you have to admit these socks are sweet. While I used to run almost exclusively in low socks, I’ve recently converted to the crew height for long days on the trail, mostly due to my own clumsiness which used to leave my poor ankles looking like they got in a fight with a cat. Aside from the protective extra bit of fabric, the PhD Pro Endurance Socks feature Smartwool’s Indestructawool and Shred Shield technology, which ups the durability of the sock for long-lasting wear.

The socks are made from a blend of merino, nylon, elastane, and polyester, achieving a comfortable stretch combined with odor control and great breathability—what else could you want from a sock? There’s also some cushioning around the Achilles which is a nice addition to prevent rub from the heel of your shoe.