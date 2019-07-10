Women’s Lightweight Shells for High-Output Days

Like a first aid kit, spare ski straps, and at least four ounces of emergency chocolate, a shell is a piece of safety gear that no backpack should be hauled up a mountain without. High mountains are unpredictable, and even in the summer I find myself reaching for a windproof layer to fend off the chill on a windy summit or cloudy ridge.

A big day in the mountains (especially in midsummer) usually leaves no speck of skin without a comfortable glaze of sparkly sweat, and putting on a thick shell to fend off the wind is never very appealing. I’m always on the lookout for a light, breathable option that cuts wind and light rain, but won’t feel stifling at the top of a hot spring hike.

All of these shells make for great packable options that won’t take up much space in your pack and can be adapted for activities any time of the year. Plus, even if you don’t end up needing to wear it, a durable nylon jacket makes for a great picnic blanket.

Aptly named due to the amount of times it’s seemingly disappeared in my pack, the Houdini is a lightweight, water-resistant wind shell that rolls up smaller than the size of an orange and weighs half as much as a Clif Bar.

Despite its minuscule presence, it’s surprisingly durable, with a windproof and water-resistant DWR-treated nylon fabric that’s held strong while brushing up against trees and sharp rocks. It’s perfect to throw on during a trail run or bike ride when the clouds roll in, and the breathable material feels light and breezy against your skin. While it cuts wind really well and fends off light rain, it’s definitely no substitute for a waterproof hard shell when you end up in serious weather.

BlackYak’s Bruna Jacket packs up almost as small as the Houdini, but it’s also got a fully sealed 3-layer waterproof membrane. If lightweight is your priority but you need a little more protection from rain or snow, the Bruna is your jacket.

It’s a great choice to pull out of the pack for ridgeline trail runs, climbing missions, or summer hikes, with a stretchy nylon face fabric that keeps your movement feeling natural, and a laminated cinchable hood that keeps rain out of your eyes. I love how easily it stows into the back pocket, although I do wish there was at least a chest pocket to stash a small snack or device.

While I usually lean more towards full-zip shells, I’m a big fan of the pullover design on the Sigma SL. It’s perfect for those breezy days where you just want a little something extra, and the long zipper makes it easy to pull on even while I’m wearing a helmet.

Arc’teryx’s Aequora AirPerm; shell construction is durable and abrasion-resistant, but it’s still soft and breathable enough to sit close to your skin—I’ve thrown it on over a tank top while I’m hiking and was surprised at how smooth and comfortable it still felt. While we were only able to test out the Sigma SL during the warmer months, I’m confident it will become a go-to midlayer for long ski tours this winter.

Designed as more of a running shell, the Merino Sport Ultra Light is the most breathable jacket in this lineup. It’s my go-to for high output trail runs and hikes, with body-mapped merino panels under the arms and upper back that bump up the breathability in the areas we tend to end up the sweatiest. This shell is a great choice for moderate weather—the DWR-treated nylon construction is windproof and water-resistant—but the merino panels have stopped me from taking it out on a really wet day. Still, it’s a great choice for spring, summer, and fall adventures where you’re never sure what the weather might do.

Of all the shells on this list, Mountain Hardwear’s new Exposure shell is probably the only one that I would fully replace my ski shell with (and gladly, since it’s half the weight). The fully-sealed 3-layer Gore-Tex construction is ready for midwinter snowstorms or summer thunderstorms, with ample pockets to stash snacks and devices—usually lightweight shells skimp on the vents and pockets, but somehow Mountain Hardwear was able to pack in a chest pocket, hand zips, and underarm vents without it feeling bulky. It has a clean, slim fit that can be worn over a midlayer, and the oversized, cinchable hood fits easily over a ski, bike, or climbing helmet.