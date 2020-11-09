Why Backcountry Safety Gear Goes Far Beyond Beacon, Shovel, and Probe

As a mountain guide and professional skier, Jess Baker has more days per season on the skin track than the average skier nets in a lifetime. She is also the founder and owner of Ski Divas camps, women’s ski camps that she runs all over the world, including Greenland, Alaska, and Jackson Hole.

Baker knows as well as any guide how small a margin of error you have when traveling in the backcountry. “A small problem can quickly turn into a big one,” she says. No matter how prepared you are, backcountry skiing is inherently unpredictable. While avoiding avalanches is usually the top backcountry safety priority for skiers, equipment failures or smaller injuries can quickly snowball into a massive ordeal when you’re running out of daylight or have to help get someone out.

On top of carrying a beacon, shovel, and probe, here are some of Baker’s tips for extra safety gear to take with you into the backcountry.

Photo Credit: Ski Divas Collection

Basic Repair Kit

For a pretty basic repair kit, Baker starts with PU ski straps (at least four), a multitool, extra screws, duct tape, and zip ties. She recommends taking some time to get familiar with your gear to figure out which multitools will be the most useful for your bindings or boots. “That’s pretty simple, but it’s amazing how many situations you can get out of with just these things,” says Baker. None of those items are all that expensive, or bulky, and they can make a world of difference when trying to fix a binding, pole, or boot. Duct tape, for instance, makes a great impromptu patch kit if you tear your down jacket, and can be wrapped around your pole shaft for easy access. Zip ties weigh nothing and can be paramount in a quick boot repair. “One time I zip-tied a makeshift buckle onto a boot in Svalbard and used it for three weeks,” Baker recounts. “It wasn’t pretty but it totally worked.”

Most skiers don’t plan to get caught in the dark, but if you do, it’s near impossible to get anywhere without a headlamp. Baker recommends keeping a spare headlamp in your pack, even if you’re not planning on cutting it close to sunset. It doesn’t have to be a fancy headlamp you break out for dawn patrols, just something lightweight you’ll be able to rely on if you need to.

“Everyone in the backcountry, regardless of whether they’ve taken Avy 1, should take CPR,” says Baker. If someone gets caught in a slide, you’re going to need to clear their airway and likely perform CPR—having the tools to do it safely is an important piece of a first aid kit.

You can purchase a pre-packed first aid kit or make your own. Baker also says she’s found maxi pads to be a useful (and less expensive) substitute for gauze pads, with a much higher level of absorbency that comes in handy when responding to an emergency. She says she ends up pulling out her first aid kit quite a bit, for all sorts of minor issues she’s come across. “I’m always thankful I’ve brought the tools to help random parties who I’ve come across.”

Emergency Warmth

Spare insulation is crucial if you get caught out for longer than you plan, or are treating someone who’s taken a ride in an avalanche. A lightweight mylar space blanket costs just a few dollars and can be used in a pinch to keep someone warm while you wait out a rescue, or as a tarp if you need to drag someone out. “I also always carry one extra down jacket in case we’re benighted, or to give to someone at risk of becoming hypothermic if we have to wait it out for definitive care,” Baker adds.

Photo Credit: Garmin

Baker recommends carrying any extra form of communication other than a cell phone. A small device like the Garmin inReach Mini is an ultralight lightweight miniature GPS device that you won’t even notice in your pack. You can use it to send and receive messages in remote areas, or just keep it stashed in your pack for emergencies as an SOS button.

Extra Food and Water

If you eat all your food on the skin track, you probably didn’t bring enough. Baker says she keeps a small stash of emergency food that she almost never touches unless she gets stuck in the backcountry for longer than she planned. “I’ve run out of food in the backcountry and it’s not fun,” says Baker. “I usually keep two extra Gus in my pack so if all else fails, I know I can walk maybe another 20 miles or so.”