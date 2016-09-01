Recommended, factory recommended, freeride, backcountry…it can even be a headache for shop guys.

I think companies got pretty aggressive with their mounting points when the big switch movement happened with twin tips, but they’ve since come back to reality.



Most of the recommended mounting points work for 95 percent of the population.

If I get a pair of skis and it’s recommended at a point, I rarely move that around. It’s designed to ski at that point.

If you get too far forward, your skis will dive. You’ll have to work to get any kind of float. It feels like the skis are driving you, at least for me.

But if you get a ski too far back, you have to work harder because the geometry doesn’t match up. They’re designed to ski a certain way.

For women, the brands move the skis forward. If you took the same size [men’s and women’s ski] and put them side-by-side, the women’s would be two centimeters forward. They do that because it’s easier to engage and get women in the front of the ski.

Traditionally, people are scared to mount their skis more than once. Really, I live at the base of Big Sky, I mount more skis than probably anybody up there, and I have remounted a pair of skis as much as five or six times.



Mounting bindings on a ski two or three times is usually good, and make sure you have a decent amount of material between screws.

Now, mounting plates have different woods, denser hardwoods, even metal. Blizzard changes the actual metal profile underneath the bindings so they have more of a firm feel. So mounting skis multiple times is less of a problem than it was five or 10 years ago.

PHOTO: David Reddick