We Should All Wear More Softshell Jackets

A softshell jacket you can put on and leave on is the king of outerwear. There are a few scenarios where I crave the heavy crunch and thick protection of a traditional hardshell jacket: creaking up a slow double in the middle of a heavy, heavy snowstorm, digging a snow study pit, or trying to walk through a car wash (don’t). Other than that, I’ve found a great softshell will do for almost any day in the mountains.

These days, high-tech softshell jackets are giving hardshells a run for their money. While not always fully waterproof, wind- and water-resistant, they usually can handle far more weather than we assume. Plus, the stretchy fabric offers far more natural movement, breathability, and comfort. After ski touring in a few different softshells last winter, I noticed that I hardly ever touched the hardshell I keep stashed at the bottom of my pack for emergencies.

Here are a few great softshells that make a hard case for more stretch and less crunch.

Outdoor Research Ferrosi Hooded Jacket

The Ferrosi is a jacket designed to be worn all day long. Super stretchy and breathable, its strong ripstop fabric provides protection when you need it (like from an ice axe or scratchy rock slab), and moves air through the jacket when the going gets hot. It’s a great piece to be worn throughout the winter as an outer layer for long ski tours or a midlayer on storm days. I also like the contrasting color pattern that gives it a unique look, and the thumb loops are a nice touch when you use it as a layering piece.

Cordura-reinforced shoulders and sleeves make the Ferrosi ideal for summer alpine climbs or chilly fall cragging where you seemingly always beat the crap out of your outer layer, and the slim fit slides neatly under a climbing harness or a few extra layers for midwinter wear. I’ve found it to cut wind super effectively while standing on top of a breezy peak and it sheds enough rain and snow to keep light systems at bay. I’d say it’s a great outer shell if you live in a drier climate like the Rockies or Southwest, but anyone from the Northwest may scoff at my suggestion that you rock this as a shell.

Rab Kinetic Alpine Jacket

Burly and waterproof yet breathable and soft to the touch, the Kinetic Alpine is the best of both the soft and hardshell worlds. The Kinetic Alpine is fully waterproof, although it feels as smooth and supple as any other softshell thanks to the stretchy Proflex fabric. It’s truly a jacket you can put on and leave on, and the only jacket on this list I’d confidently walk into a heavy storm while wearing.

Two zippered hand pockets are easy to reach into with a pack or harness on, and the internal chest pocket keeps a phone warm and accessible which is great while using it for navigation. The oversized hood fits over a helmet, with a laminated brim that gives it a little extra shape. The slim fit might make it difficult to layer over if you plan to wear it while storm skiing in January, but I’d confidently use the Kinetic Alpine on a backcountry ski tour in any condition. It’s a layer that I really do think could make traditional hardshells obsolete.

Arc'teryx Gamma SL Hoody

The minimalist Gamma SL Hoody is the lightest and most breathable jacket on this list, super packable and ideal for a high-output hike or spring ski tour. The stretchy softshell material hangs naturally like my favorite sweatshirt and is soft enough to be worn over a T-shirt or tank. When hiking high in the Tetons a few weeks ago I wore it over a T-shirt for almost the entire day and never really felt the need to take it off. As is typical with Arc’teryx, it fits pretty slim—I can fit a base layer and light insulator underneath it but anything else starts to feel pretty cramped.

The Gamma SL is wind- and water-resistant and I was impressed by how well it beaded water and kept me dry in a late afternoon thunderstorm a few weeks back. Plus it dries really quickly so once the rain let up it felt as if nothing had happened. Storage options are pretty minimal—just two zippered hand pockets—which is fine if you’re carrying a pack or have other ways to stash snacks and devices, but I always miss having a chest pocket. Other than that it’s probably the most versatile in terms of daily use or travel. It’s a great piece to take along while walking around a city in the fall or meeting a friend for a morning coffee walk.

Ortovox Pordoi Jacket

The Pordoi is a really great ski touring jacket, built with Ortovox’s signature wool panels to boost warmth and a robust yet stretchy nylon shell that sheds water and blocks wind. The Pordoi looks pretty thick and burly, although once it’s on it’s really natural to move in and breathes almost as well as some of the lighter weight shells on this list. There are underarm vents if you really start to heat up but I’ve rarely found the need to use them. While ski touring in the Tetons last winter I was able to wear it all day while skinning, bootpacking, and skiing through a mix of snow and sun with minimal layer stops. The merino wool lining is soft and breathable, a great layer to have next to your skin as opposed to a scratchy synthetic shell.

The roomy chest pockets make for a cool and unique look and are also a convenient spot to keep a GPS device, snack, or buff. I was hoping the larger pocket would be roomy enough to stash skins but it wasn’t quite spacious enough. Of all these jackets, the Pordoi is definitely the most winter-focused. I probably wouldn’t reach for it in the spring or summer, but come November it’s a great choice to have in the rotation as a midlayer or an outer layer. It’s not the most packable, but that hasn’t really been an issue so far since every time I go out in it I hardly ever feel the need to take it off.