Ultralight Gear Built for Speedy Ascents

Some days, everything feels heavy. Your quads feel like lead, your pack may as well be filled with bricks, and riding lifts at the resort sounds like sweet relief from your losing battle with gravity. Maybe you skipped a few too many gym sessions this fall (you’re not alone), or maybe you’re carrying an excessively heavy setup. If the latter sounds like your problem, a few light pieces of gear can seriously minimize skintrack ass-dragging. Whether you’re trying to ski big lines or just skin the resort after work, here are a few choices to lighten your load on the way up.

Pomoca Free Pro 2.0 Skins Buy Now For $200

Photo Credit: Pomoca

The Free Pro 2.0s are some of the lightest non-racing skins on the market, with a minimalist feel that doesn’t compromise performance in the mountains. The Free Pro 2.0s are a 70/30 mohair and nylon blend—in my opinion the best skin construction for efficiency without sacrificing performance—with a solid glide on flats and secure hold on steeper icy sections. The Fat Lock clip tip is easy to fit over a variety of different skis, including wider freeride skis, and the elastic tail strap is adjustable with a secure hold that doesn’t slide off on the way up.

If you’re hotlapping an area and the snow on the bottom of your skins freeze, it can be hard to reactivate the glue unless you fully warm them up again. Still, they’re impressively grippy on slick surfaces and it’s a big win when your skins fold up small enough to slide into your jacket pocket.

Dynafit TLT Speed 12 Buy Now For $450

Photo Credit: Speed 12

They say a pound on your foot is like 10 on your back, so don’t underestimate how much 500 grams can help you on the uphill. The Speed 12s have everything you need in a touring binding and nothing you don’t. The streamlined design is strong, reliable, and weighs only 285 grams per side.

Despite shedding a ton of weight from your standard tech binding (the Speed 12s are half the weight of Dynafit Radicals), they’ve still got an adjustable lateral release rating of 6 through 12. Two heel risers are easy to flip up and down with the backside of your pole and the icebreaker pins clear snow from your toe inserts for a solid hold you can trust on the way down. Shedding brakes saves weight as well, something I was a little skeptical of at first, before realizing how little I actually needed them in the backcountry (just be a little more cautious where you set them down while you’re transitioning.)

Stio Raymer Jacket Buy Now For $399

Photo Credit: Stio

If you want to go skimo light but aren’t partial to bodyhugging Lycra, Stio’s new Raymer Kit should be right up your alley. The Raymer Jacket is lightweight, super packable, and breathable, all while maintaining the durability needed for harsh weather in the Tetons. It’s a workhorse of a shell and has become my go-to for evening tours up the local hill and all day missions in the backcountry.

The Entrant 3-layer shell is fully waterproof, with a mechanical stretch fabric that breathes and moves like a softshell but stands up to harsh storms and gusty days up top. Two chest pockets keep snacks and devices close by, and the high placement of the hand pockets make them easy to access while wearing a pack. When you’re moving fast, a baselayer and the Raymer shell is all you need for solid temperature regulation and protection.

Ortovox Trace 23L S Pack Buy Now For $120

Photo Credit: Ortovox

Sure, you may want to scoff at the ridiculously minimalist silhouette of the Trace 23L Pack, but one speedy lap with this svelte, streamlined backpack, and you’ll be quick to overlook its goofy skimo appearance. If you want to feel like a superhero, spend a few weeks slogging around with a heavy 40-liter pack in the backcountry and then head out for a quick tour with the Trace 23. Confidence boosted.

For a bag that weighs less than a pound, it packs an impressive amount of features. Ice axe, helmet, and ski carries make for smooth and efficient ascending, and the back panel entry lets you access food and water without having to deal with whatever you’ve got strapped to your back.

I was skeptical to do pretty much anything with a 23-liter pack (where will all my layers and snacks go?) but aside from huge dawn to dusk missions, the Trace 23 can hold pretty much everything I need for a short day tour or evening social lap.

Julbo Shield Glasses Buy Now For $150

Photo Credit: Julbo

Fast ascents merit fast shades, and that’s exactly what Julbo’s Shield Glasses are for. The Shields are some of the best touring sunglasses I’ve used, with a lightweight, wrap-around design and removable side shields for extra protection during long days of exposure on snow and ice. The photochromatic Reactiv lenses adjust to changing light, maximizing your vision whether it’s all out bluebird or dumping snow.

Strong nose and temple grips keep the Shields securely on your face even while you’re skiing fast downhill and the vented frame keeps things from getting steamy while you’re racing to the top. I’ve found with the side shields they cover enough to replace my goggles unless it’s fully storming out.