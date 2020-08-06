Trail Snacks That Actually Taste Good

I love snacking. I firmly believe it’s one of the greatest joys in life aside from a walk-on tram or and a double-digit storm report. I live by the mantra that lunch starts when you put your skis on and ends when dinner’s ready.

On a big day in the mountains, it’s seemingly impossible to keep up with the number of calories required to haul ourselves uphill, and I always find myself scrambling for new and interesting things to eat on the skin track or bike trail. My 10-year-old self would be shocked to hear this, but I’ve finally grown sick of PB&Js and chocolate bars.

Here are a few of my favorite trail snacks that taste good on any day in the mountains.

Honey Stinger Performance Chews Buy Now For $29

Photo Credit: Honey Stinger

Honey Stinger’s new Plus+ Performance Chews are the perfect pick-me-up in the middle of a long bike ride or ski tour. Designed with long pushes in mind, the Plus+ chews have 75mg of caffeine per 155-calorie package along with extra electrolytes including 160mg of sodium, 50mg of potassium, and 20mg of calcium.

I’ve found extra sodium and caffeine can do wonders for a long day in the mountains (alongside plenty of sugar) and the Plus+ chews give me the extra kick I’m looking for, with delicious flavors that don’t make you feel gross. The Lemon Ginger flavor is killer and saved me from an almost-bonk a few weeks ago on an 8-hour bike ride. The slim package also makes it easy to keep these stashed in pockets to quick access without having to come to a complete stop.

Patagonia Regenerative Organic Chile Mango Buy Now For $7

Photo Credit: Patagonia Provisions

The perfect summit snack, Patagonia Provisions’ Organic Chili Mango is sweet, a little bit spicy, and incredibly difficult to stop eating. It’s a pretty simple snack as trail food goes (the only ingredients are mango, lime, and chile), but the natural sugars in mango still provide a solid energy boost. Plus, it tastes like real food which is always a bonus on a long day fueled by different forms of solidified sugar. It’s a tasty snack I’ve enjoyed in abundance in the mountains as well as in front of my desk, which I think is a true testament to the deliciousness of it.

Patagonia’s Chile Mango is also produced by Sol Simple, one of the first food suppliers with a Regenerative Organic Certification, which certifies that the agricultural products grown benefit the health of the soil, farmers, and environment. An interesting backstory for a little piece of dried fruit.

NUUN Endurance Strawberry Lemonade Hydration Mix Buy Now For $20

Photo Credit: Nuun Hydration

Having a bottle of Nuun Endurance Strawberry Lemonade is like a secret weapon in the mountains. This one is tasty and energizing, complete with 25 milligrams of caffeine, 380 milligrams of sodium, 200 milligrams of potassium, and 20 milligrams of magnesium—it’s ideal for days where you’re sweating out of pores you didn’t even know you had. I’ve been drinking this stuff for a few weeks this summer and notice the biggest difference the longer I’m out. It’s also pretty light and incredibly easy on the stomach. I can only imagine how helpful it’ll be on spring ski tours. The strawberry lemonade flavor doesn’t exactly taste like the super sweet stuff from childhood, but it’s incredibly refreshing, even when your water isn’t ice cold.

One scoop only has 60 calories so it won’t replace a proper snack, but that makes it easy to keep drinking it throughout the day. The Endurance mix is part of Nuun’s Podium Series, which includes a before, during, and after electrolyte mix that works as a system to keep the body hydrated, slow the onset of fatigue, and speed up recovery. You don’t need all three to get the benefits of extra electrolytes but I say the more the merrier with this stuff. I also may or may not have mixed some ginger beer and whiskey with my Nuun Recovery mix and I won’t say I regret it. Multitasking at its finest.

Skratch Labs Anytime Energy Bar Variety Mix Buy Now For $29

Photo Credit: Skratch Labs

When spending a long time on the trail, it’s easy to get sick of the same chocolate bars and sugary snacks that usually make up my lunch. Skratch steers away from traditional flavors with their Anytime Energy Bars, and I must say it’s quite refreshing. None of them are overly sweet, and some (like Parmesan and Sundried Tomato) are actually savory. The eccentric flavors take a second to get used to, but I say don’t knock it ‘till you try it—the Ginger Miso bar has become one of my all-time faves.

Nut butters, oats, and rice puffs make up the base, with various dried fruits, nuts, and grains sprinkled in. There aren’t any sketchy ingredients that I can’t pronounce (my general rule of thumb when picking snacks) and if you still favor fruitier flavors, the Cherry Pistachio bar always hits the spot along with the raspberries and lemons.