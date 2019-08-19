Ah, coolers. I was quick to write them off as a colossal waste of money, that is, until I actually got my hands on a powerful cooler that didn’t leave me with a warm pale ale and a soggy tuna sandwich at the end of the day.

If you’re going to drop some cash on one, you’re probably going to do a little research. To get you started, we put quite a few coolers to the test this summer—hard-sided, soft-sided, backpack-shaped, you name it—to bring you the best on-the-go refrigeration for your warm-weather adventures. These coolers are durable, have adequate space, and most importantly, they do the very important, very basic work of keeping your stash cold.

RovR RollR 60 QT Buy Now For $399

Photo Credit: RovR RollR

Tailgating means serious business with the RovR RollR cooler. This burly 60-quart beer bin is basically like a travelling mini bar, with rubber tires that you can pull on sand, dirt, or gravel, and a removable storage bin on top that lets you haul the rest of your non-refrigerated party essentials like camp chairs, blankets, and disco balls. There’s a convenient dry bin that keeps snacks and dinner fixings from getting soaked after contact with ice, and the drain plug makes it easy to start fresh after the rowdy weekend.

It’s probably the most stout among the coolers we tested this summer, and it’s heavy enough to need at least a few extra hands to load into a car or get down a flight of stairs. Empty, the RollR 60 weighs about 50 pounds so it’s a good thing it rolls, otherwise it would probably be as stationary as your home fridge. It goes without saying this is a front-country accessory.

If you’re really feeling adventurous, the BikR kit is sold separately and attaches to the back of your bike so you can haul your picnic sans-automobile. It’s also certified bear resistant, because you know, humans aren’t the only creatures who like ice-cold IPAs.

Orca Liddup 35 Quart Buy Now For $280

Photo Credit: Orca Liddup

If you’re looking for a sturdy cooler that won’t take up the entire trunk of your car, the Orca Liddup 35 Quart is a really great size for a long weekend or a spring ski tailgate. It comes at a (slightly) lower price point than some of the other hard-sided options on the market, without sacrificing much in terms of durability or cold-holding power.

The namesake Liddup feature is what stands out the most with this cooler, lighting up the entire bin when you open up the lid so you don’t have to fish around in the dark for what you hope is a beer and not a package of soggy, uncooked bratwursts. There’s a cargo net on the side where I like to stash utensils, napkins, and a bottle opener, and the extendable grip handles make it one of the more comfortable coolers to carry to and from the car, with or without help.

HydroFlask Unbound Tote Buy Now For $200

Photo Credit: HydroFlask Unbound

The Unbound Tote is my favorite aprés tote and probably gets used more than any other cooler I’ve owned. The compact design takes up no more space than a grocery bag, and it’s light enough to throw over your shoulder to haul down to a remote beach or your buddy’s back porch.

For a relatively thin cooler, it keeps bevvies and food surprisingly cold. I’ve filled it with perishable camping food for a few weekend trips and have never had any issue with wilted salad greens or lukewarm lagers. While not as thick or powerful as a heavy-duty hard-sided cooler, the thinner walls allow for more useable space inside the cooler. The 420D nylon shell stands up well to wear and tear, and the slim design slides right behind the front seat of the car for easy snacking on road trips.

YETI Hopper Backflip 24 Buy Now For $300

Photo Credit: YETI

Sure, it might seem a little over the top to haul your party supplies down the trail in a cooler backpack, but YETI’s Hopper Backflip 24 Cooler makes backcountry shindigs a breeze, with padded shoulder and waist straps that distribute 30 cans of weight pretty reasonably.

The weather-proof DryHide shell on the Backflip is as tough as a soft-sided cooler gets, impervious to sunlight, sharp rocks, and the occasional dunk in the creek—I’ll sometimes even stash my phone or any belongings I want to keep dry in it while I’m on the river.

Even when you’re not wearing it as a backpack, the Backflip stands tall and upright on its own, easy to use as a regular cooler. The HitchPoint grid system also lets you rig bags, bottle openers, or small cases to the outside. Like all of YETI’s soft-sided coolers, the zipper is incredibly tight, so it takes a little breaking in to be able to open it without popping a few blood vessels.

Otterbox Venture 65 Buy Now For $280

Photo Credit: Otterbox

Big enough for a week-long adventure, and portable enough to not need six friends to help you carry it, the Venture Cooler is our top choice for a hard-sided cooler. Sturdy and rugged, just like the Otterbox phone case that’s protected my poor iPhone from more abuse than I care to admit, the Venture has everything you need in a cooler without too many extra frills that create bulk while you’re packing up the car.

The accessories are what really stand out with the Venture—cutting boards, separators, and side trays let you set up a little prep station, easily propped up with a mounting tray. On a four-day road trip, ice, drinks, and perishable breakfast supplies stayed cold for the entire trip, with ice left over when we emptied it.

The same rubber that keeps Otterbox phone cases is stretched over the underside of the Venture to keep it in place in the back of your truck bed, and the attached bottle opener always comes in handy.