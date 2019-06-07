The Safe Way to Pack Light for Spring Skiing

Whether he’s climbing, skiing, running, or flying, Teague Holmes knows how to move through the mountains quickly and efficiently. The Breckenridge-based skier is a world-ranked skimo racing champion who’s nabbed first descents in the Gore Range, skied all 10 peaks in the 10 Mile Range in a single day, and skied Liberty Ridge on Mount Rainier in under 24 hours starting from his house in Breck.

There’s no doubt that he’s got legs (and lungs) of steel, but Holmes maintains the importance of staying as light as safely possible to make big ascents possible. We asked Holmes to share some of the tips and tricks he’s picked up along the way to minimize what he calls “dead weight” in the backcountry.

POWDER: How do you layer differently for a ski tour in the spring as opposed to the winter?

HOLMES: Generally in the spring you need to carry less, but what you do carry matters more. I carry less clothing and choose pieces that are thinner and more breathable. I opt for a softshell instead of Gore-Tex, and with the strong sun it needs to be thin, extra breathable, and a light color so it doesn’t draw as much heat.

If the forecast is clear, I’ll carry only one puffy instead of the two I usually have, and ideally something synthetic like the North Face Summit L3 Proprious Primaloft Hoodie that still insulates if it’s damp.

In the morning, I’ll usually start with my Black Diamond Alpine Start Hoody over a wool blend long-sleeve. Once the sun’s up and I’m above 10 or 11,000 feet with stronger sun, I’ll take off the long-sleeve and wear a wind shell against my skin—it keeps the breeze and strong sun off with almost no sweat.

Any gear that’s important to carry in the spring that you don’t carry in the winter?

Always, always keep skin wax close at hand. Even if you think you might not need it, rub wax on your skis at the car because once they get wet and start glopping it’s too late to fix. I’ll usually even hot wax my skins preemptively to keep them drier even longer. Frozen isothermic snow can be much harder on your poles so pole splints can be a crucial addition to an emergency repair kit.

A flexible soft flask with a wide mouth to accept snow can seriously decrease weight from the water you have to carry if you keep up with it all day. Make sure you have a place to stow it on your person so that it actually melts quickly enough to drink from.

Without sacrificing necessary gear, how to keep your pack light?

Start out with a light and simple pack, ideally less than 1,000 grams. If the pack itself is heavy, you’re already carrying around dead weight. Stay away from packs with lots of extra pockets, zippers, and straps in order to simplify your system and don’t be afraid to modify a pack you already have. I use a stripped down version of the Black Crows Dorsa 27 and the North Face Phantom 38 for longer days.

I pulled off extra buckles and straps, removed the lid, and replaced the back panel with a light foam pad. It all might sound a little overkill, but staying light is not only faster, but safer. It’s safer on your legs, back, and knees especially skiing down through manky isothermic conditions at the end of a huge day.

Any other safety tips skiers looking to get out in the backcountry this spring?

Spring skiing can be pretty unpredictable. The ability to adapt to conditions and be flexible with your plan is even more crucial with temperamental spring weather.

Talk with your team and communicate throughout the day. Be prepared, do your homework, but don’t be afraid to change your plan.

Save a good amount of humility for any ski out. Exit conditions are often filled with muddy schwack conditions. Being tough will pay off!