The Most Comfortable Clothes For Your Next Road Trip, Ladies

Nothing beats the feeling of pulling out of your driveway on a Friday afternoon, hatchback bursting at the seams with gear, 48 hours of freedom, and a loose itinerary. Having put too many miles than I care to admit on my loyal cherry-red Impreza, I’ve discovered that the proper travel apparel can sometimes make or break a road trip.

Whether you’re on the road for the weekend, a whole month or an entire season, there’s a beauty to having your routine dialed. We’ve gathered a list of our favorite women’s travel wear for the moments in between, when really all you want is to be comfortable.

Native La Reina Buy Now For $130

Photo Credit: Native La Reina

Without a solid pair of sunglasses, a summer road trip can turn from carefree bliss, to squinty frustration. The La Reina shades have become my go-to for long car rides, with an extra wide cat eye frame that blocks out plenty of sun and Cushional temple and nose pads that hold them on securely.

Native also uses N3™ lens technology, which blocks up to four times the amount of infrared light than traditional polarized lens, and their strong bio-resin frame is constructed from a plant base to help offset their carbon footprint.

Saola Semnoz II Buy Now For $100

Photo Credit: SAOLA Semnoz II

A shoe company with an environmental conscience, SAOLA Shoes is committed to raising the bar for sustainable manufacturing. The Semnoz II shoes feature an upper from recycled plastic bottles, Algae Foam soles, organic cotton laces, and cork insoles.

Not only are the materials eco-friendly, but the shoes are some of the comfiest I’ve worn. The stretchy ankle cuff lets you slide your feet in with or without socks, and the lightweight design makes them easy to throw in a duffel bag for comfort on the road.

Patagonia Island Hemp Beach Pants

Patagonia Island Hemp Beach Pants Buy Now For $79

Photo Credit: Patagonia Hemp Island Pant

Hemp has taken center stage among tons of outdoor brands this year, and for good reason.

The sustainable fiber doesn’t require irrigation or synthetic fertilizers, it can grow just about anywhere, and it’s incredibly soft and breathable.

Unsurprisingly, it doesn’t take more than a few minutes in Patagonia’s Island Hemp Beach Pants to feel like you’re on vacation. These loose-fitting pants make for excellent loungewear, with a lightweight hemp and cotton blend construction that breathes well in hot weather, yet is sturdy enough to stand up to weekend camping trips.

The tapered ankle is great when you want to slide the legs up to wade into shallow water, and the drawstring waist is easy to adjust for a snug fit.

Title Nine Alpha Dress Buy Now For $85

Photo Credit: Title Nine Alpha

When you’ve been travelling all day, it’s nice to throw on something that makes you feel a little put together—or at least fools everyone around you.

Title Nine’s Buttah™ fabric is, yes you guessed it, soft as butter, made from microfiber polyester and spandex fabric that stretches in all the right places, with moisture-wicking properties that keep you feeling fresh.

I love to throw it on after a hot day on the trail, rinse my face with water and head back to camp. Throwing on a dress counts as a shower, right?

Sherpa Adventure Gear Women's Asha 3/4 Knit Top Buy Now For $45

Photo Credit: Sherpa Asha Top

Sometimes sitting in the same seat for hours can feel more exhausting than actually climbing up a mountain. Sherpa’s Asha Top makes those long car rides much more bearable, with an incredibly soft Tencel rayon construction that’s perfect for backseat naps.

The dry release technology is breathable, moisture-wicking, and antimicrobial (so you can wear it all week without washing it), and the wide neck and A-line cut looks great with everything—running shorts, climbing pants, jeans, baselayers, you name it.