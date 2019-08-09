Who’s guilty of spending scorching hot July afternoons planning extravagant ski trips to the coldest corners of the earth? I’ll be the first to raise my hand. Once the excitement of summer wildflowers hits its peak, dreams of deep winter days come creeping back into my daily routine.

Besides monitoring flight prices for a Japanuary trip or waxing my skis “just because”, whipping myself into shape for ski season is just about the only productive thing left to do. Here are a few pieces of sweat-ready gear to get your wobbly summer legs ready to crush top to bottom tram laps and dust your buddies on the skintrack.

Patagonia Airchaser Shirt Buy Now For $49

Photo Credit: Patagonia Airchaser

Patagonia’s Airchaser Shirt is kind of like wearing nothing. This ultralight trail running shirt has become my go-to for long runs, trail rides, and hikes, constructed with Patagonia’s Capilene Cool fabric technology that wicks moisture (almost) as fast as I can create it.

The mesh back panel is practically paper-thin, allowing ample breathability that’s done wonders for the embarrassing amount of back sweat I can create when pedaling my bike uphill (no summit hugs, please), and some of the seams are glued rather than sewn for a smooth and natural feel underneath a hydration vest or pack. It’s also got a scoop neck and subtle feminine cut, which I find is a nice change of pace from your average baggy running tee. The Polygiene odor treatment isn’t quite as powerful as merino wool, but it works well enough for a few solid sweat seshes between washes. It’s a good thing, too, otherwise I’d need to buy three more.

Julbo Aerolite Glasses Buy Now For $75-$210

Photo Credit: Julbo Aerolite

If the name didn’t give it away, Julbo’s Aerolite shades are, well, pretty damn light. To be honest, rimless wraparound shades are usually the last type of sunglasses I’d reach for in a lineup (I’ve teased too many skimo racers for their dorky eyewear to go back on my word now), but I’ll reluctantly admit that these glasses have changed my perception of the importance of image.

The grip system on the temple and nose pads is somehow invisible and perfectly secure at the same time, and the fully vented structure minimizes any chance of pesky face fog. Lightness and style aside, my favorite part of the Aerolite glasses is the Reactiv photochromic lens. The lenses adapt to changing light while you’re out on the trail, which is amazing when you’re ducking in and out of the trees or the sun goes down in the middle of your post-work jog.

The Aerolite is the smallest model of the Aero series, designed for women or those with smaller faces, so if you like a slightly larger frame, I’d size up to the Aero. I consider myself to have a pretty average-sized face and they’re right on the edge of being too small.

Wild Rye Kaweah Shorts Buy Now For $95

Photo Credit: Wild Rye Kaweah

For those who prefer mashing up a steep trail on two wheels as their off-season training regimen, Wild Rye’s Kaweah Shorts are a solid companion to your uphill grind. The polyester construction feels burly enough to protect your legs while you’re blasting through overgrown trails, and a hint of spandex gives them just enough stretch for natural movement while pedaling.

Pocket designation can make or break a pair of bike shorts for me, and the side zip pocket is perfect. It’s big enough to stash your phone if you like to keep it handy to navigate, or a few granola bars if you’re like me and snacks need to always be readily available. The shorts themselves fit on the smaller size (I’m usually a 0 or 2 and the 2 was barely too snug) so I’d recommend sizing up if you like a baggier fit.

prAna Pillar Printed Leggings Buy Now For $79

Photo Credit: Prana Pillar Legging

Come fall, when mud season shuts down outdoor fun and I drag myself (kicking and screaming) into the gym, Prana’s Pillar Printed Leggings are ready for action. Constructed with recycled polyester, Prana’s performance stretch jersey fabric is lightweight and breathable, with a comfortable stretch that you won’t even notice when you’re hurling weights around the gym.

I usually prefer runnings shorts for training, but the Pillar leggings are so smooth and light that it’s actually pretty pleasant to run and workout in them. The active stitch construction eliminates seams from rubbing against your skin, and the fun, colorful print is hard to be mad about.

Flylow Moonlight Shirt Buy Now For $75

Photo Credit: Flylow Moonlight

Don’t let the name fool you, the Moonlight Shirt is (ironically) a sun shirt. But it’s much more than that. It’s the piece I reach for before an alpine start in the Tetons, when the temperature is bound to swing from 45°F to 85°F by the afternoon, a long bike ride, or a day on the river. The Intuitive™ IQ fabric is stretchy and moisture-wicking, just sturdy enough to be worn on its own, yet not stifling in the heat.

It’s a great shirt for river trips, too, since it dries so quickly after it gets wet and the spacious hood blocks as much sun as you choose to avoid. Come ski season, I plan to keep the Moonlight in the mix as a ski touring top. With the thumbholes on, the sleeves fit almost entirely over my hands, a small feature that’s one of my favorite features in a good baselayer.

Salomon Sense Ride 2

Salomon Sense Ride 2 Buy Now For $130

Photo Credit: Salomon Sense Ride 2

Salomon’s Sense Ride 2 shoes have carried me through marathons, soul-crushing alpine approaches, and drop-dead airport sprints during daringly close layovers, and no matter how many other running shoes I try, I keep going back to them. The Sense Ride shoes have just enough cushion to feel fully supportive, without feeling clunky like I’ve found so many other trail running shoes to be.

Believe me, I’m as far from a barefoot running fanatic as you can get, but there’s something about those overly cushion-ey shoes that make running feel goofy and unnatural. The Sense Ride somehow strikes the perfect balance. The rubber soles have a pretty solid grip for such a minimalist shoe, with small lugs that have suited me well on alpine scrambles and rugged trails.