The Best Technical T-Shirts for Men Who Sweat

It’s officially summer, which means long days outside consisting of biking, hiking, maybe even some summer turns, followed by BBQs and hang outs. Much of the time these events are spontaneous as we’re finally detached from the winter routines of the ski season.

Below are a collection of technical t-shirts that are perfect to wear on the trail, skin track, to the gym or a yoga class, and then into town. The crux is that each are constructed of different materials that manage sweat and odor.

We’ve put a few through the wringer, so you don’t show up at a party after playing outside smelling like you rolled in fresh manure.

Duckworth Maverick T-Shirt Buy Now For $89

Photo Credit: Maverick Tee

Constructed from 100 percent Montana Helle Rambouille Merino wool this shirt is expensive, but its domestic sourcing is well worth the price given most Merino arrives from overseas.

The Maverick Tee is incredibly versatile. It’s lightweight and super breathable, yet has that cozy wool feel if there’s a stiff breeze. I’ve worn the Maverick for multiple backpacking days, as a base layer for spring ski days, on trail runs, and out to dinner.

The wool fibers create a natural antimicrobial property, allowing for a stink free shirt even without washing it after multiple uses. The one downside, it requires care in the wash so you don’t shrink it—just gently wash in cold water and lay flat to dry.

Patagonia Capilene Cool Daily Short-Sleeve Shirt Buy Now For $35

Photo Credit: Capilene Cool

The Capilene Cool shirt features Patagonia’s lightest moisture wicking fabric, which dries incredibly fast. When the heat is on, I’m always in this shirt for a run, hike, etc.

I’ve also put it on directly from the washer on hot days, and let it air dry while I’m wearing it so as to not overheat on the trail—it dries that fast and feels like you’re wearing a breezy air shirt.

Constructed from recycled polyester it uses Polygiene, a permanent odor controller. And while it has less stank than traditional Capilene it will over time get a bit stinky, though nothing like the old poly products.

Stio Divide Tech Tee SS Buy Now For $59

Photo Credit: Divide Tech

Stio’s Divide Tech T-shirt uses a combination of fabric technologies to keep you dry, free of stench, and cool in the mountains. Utilizing Drirelease, a blend of polyester and cotton (85 percent polyester/15 percent cotton) with Freshguard, the Divide Tech keeps odors at bay, while also wicking away sweat.

The shirt also provides a bit of sun protection (15 UPF), because when you’re running around the high peaks any extra sun protection helps. It’s a utilitarian t-shirt and a nice blend of both the Duckworth and Patagonia models.