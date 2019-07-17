The Best Tailgate Gear for Summer Adventures

One of my favorite things to do in the summer after a long hike, run, or bike ride, is pop out a chair at the trailhead, fire up the grill, and bask in the satisfying glow of the big day we just completed.

Unlike midwinter ski tours, summer adventures usually end at a pleasant and hospitable trailhead, instead of scrambling into the car with your ski boots still on to escape the wind. No matter your summer activity of choice, we can all agree on the simple satisfaction of recounting the best parts of the day over a few libations.

I’ve searched high and low for the best gear to keep stashed in your car to keep those impromptu dirtbag barbecues at the trailhead alive.

Big Agnes Big Six Camp Chair Buy Now For 150

Photo Credit: Big Agnes Big Six

Not much beats sinking into a comfortable chair at the end of a long hike or trail run. The Big Six Camp Chair is just about the greatest place to set my rear-end after a big day, with a tall 20-inch back that puts my folding Walmart chair to shame.

Set up is a breeze—all you have to do is snap the color-coded poles into place and stretch the durable nylon backing over your frame—and the whole chair zips into a convenient carrying bag that I keep stashed in my trunk for spur-of-the-moment relaxation wherever I go.

Fair warning: once you set it up be prepared to be off your feet for a while. This is not a chair that you’ll want to offer up to a friend if you expect to get it back any time soon.

Eureka Gonzo Grill Buy Now For 190

Photo Credit: Eureka! Gonzo Grill

I try to be careful when I tell someone they truly need a new product… but the Gonzo Grill has truly changed car camping for me. Anyone who likes to eat and be outside needs one. Yesterday.

This multi-layer grill has a cast iron griddle, grill surface, and traditional stove top, so you can flip pancakes, grill burgers, or boil water for tea. It’s easy to pop out each surface to clean, and the Jetlink port conveniently lets you link up your Jetboil or other Eureka! stoves from the same fuel source if you’re looking to multitask.

The compact grill weighs just under 15 pounds—obviously not to tote into the backcountry, but perfect to keep in your car for laid back summer nights.

Cotopaxi Kusa 160 Blanket Buy Now For 150

Photo Credit: Cotopaxi Kusa 160

On chillier days, I love to pull out the Kusa 160 Blanket to wrap around me while I kick back on my tailgate. It’s stuffed with llama-polyester insulation which is warm and water-resistant, and the DWR-treated nylon can handle plenty of abrasive outdoor use.

I also use it as a parking lot yoga mat when my tired legs need a little love, or an extra source of warmth underneath my sleeping bag on really cold nights. Because it’s such a burly outdoor blanket, it’s a little on the stiffer side and kind of noisy when rubbed against itself. But if you’re looking for a blanket you can truly use outside throughout the seasons, this is it.

Sufferfest Beer FKT Pale Ale Buy Now

Photo Credit: FKT Beer

Sufferfest Beer Company is known for using less conventional ingredients in their beer, designed with athletic recovery in mind. The Fastest Known Time Pale Ale was made for people who sweat, with 80 milligrams of salt in each can to help replenish your sweaty trail day—great excuse to have a few, right?

Salty beer might sound a little off putting, but balanced with tart black currant and light notes of citrus, it’s refreshing and remarkably reminiscent of a classic pale ale that I’d reach for in almost any situation.

This is a great “finish line beer” for athletes after a long work week.

Kammock Roo Double Hammock

Kammock Roo Double Hammock Buy Now For $79

Photo Credit: Roo Double

The only thing better than sinking into a chair at the end of a long day? Collapsing into a hammock. Constructed with super sturdy Gravitas fabric (40D nylon ripstop) and climbing-grade suspension, the Roo Double has a higher strength-to-weight ratio than any of Kammock’s previous hammocks.

It packs into a water-resistant stuff sack that can fit into a pocket or clip to the outside of a pack, and the smooth, breathable fabric is heavenly on hot summer nights. Even if there aren’t any trees around, it’s easy to sling the hammock up from your truck or van so you can relax in the middle of all the action.

If you’re open to sharing (no judgement if you’re not), the Roo Double has a 500lb carrying capacity and comfortably holds two people.

Primus Tupike Stove Buy Now For 250

Photo Credit: Primus Tupike

Part of Primus’s new CampFire Collection, the Table and Tupike Stove can turn your post-hike grill sesh into a backroads dinner party. The Tupike Stove is small but mighty, with a stainless steel body and oak laths that make for a sleek and sturdy design. The windscreens on each side are strong enough to keep the breeze at bay for consistent cooking, and the included griddle plate is the perfect size for a few bratwursts or large vegetables.

Primus CampFire Table Buy Now For 130

Photo Credit: CampFire Table

I’m always on the lookout for compact tables that can live in the back of my Impreza for precisely these opportunities, and the CampFire Table is a great on-the-go surface. The polycotton fabric top isn’t necessarily the best spot to set your grill, but it’s a great prep station and spot to set your beers. You can also throw the canvas top straight into the wash when your trailhead tailgate starts to get messy.

Rumpl Puffy Poncho Buy Now For $160

Even summer nights can get cool when you’re out after dark. Slip the Rumpl Puffy Poncho on over whatever you’re wearing—or not wearing, and you’ll have the comfort of being tucked into your favorite sleeping bag without the loss of mobility. Plus, it’s waterproof, machine-washable, and the kangaroo pocket up front holds your favorite canned beverage.

This wearable, hooded blanket also offers great cover for changing into clean clothes after a “shower” in the lake or from wetsuit to dry shorts after a sunset surf. We’ll be wearing ours over our long underwear in the bar this winter too.