The Best Sun Protection Gear for Summer and Beyond

Don’t get me wrong, I love summer. But the hottest months often feel like a constant battle with the sun. Sweltering midday bike rides always have me craving winter storm days like nothing else.

It often seems backward, but sometimes the best way to stay cool is to keep more skin covered. If I’m out all day, it can be more effective to throw on a sun hoodie and some lightweight pants instead of slathering on layers of sunscreen. Still, if you want to go play in the mountains, sun exposure is inevitable. Here are a few of my favorite pieces for keeping UV rays at bay.

Flylow Moonlight Shirt Buy Now For $80

Photo Credit: Flylow

A good sun hoodie is an invaluable asset. The Flylow Moonlight Shirt has seen me through summit pushes, river trips, mountain bike rides, scorching days at the crag, and even a few spring ski tours. The Intuitive IQ fabric is a mix of polyester and spandex which feels light, breathable, and just the right amount of stretchy. The loose fit keeps the airflow moving and the spacious hood fits easily over a trucker hat to protect your neck from extra sun exposure.

UPF 30-plus provides an extra boost of protection from the sun and the hoodie also dries incredibly fast in case your “friends” push you into the creek. On any summer morning, my day usually begins with this hoodie which is roomy enough to layer over a tank or T-shirt.

Julbo Spark Sunglasses Buy Now For $129

Photo Credit: Julbo

I’m always on the lookout for a pair of shades that look good and play well outside. Julbo’s Spark sunglasses are a versatile pair of shades that shine on road trips, hikes, bike rides, and really any other instance I find myself outside. The REACTIV photochromic lenses adapt to changing light—these ones go between Cat 2 and 3—which has been great in moderate to bright conditions.

The bridge and temples are grippy enough to stay firmly in place without feeling too sticky and getting caught on my hair, and the curved arms feel natural on my face. Folded up, they’re pretty slim and easy to stuff in a pocket or pack and the lightweight nylon frame has held up really well throughout a few months of wear. I drove away with them on the roof of my car a few weeks ago and they took the hit without a scratch.

Protekt SPF 30 Moisturizing Sunscreen Buy Now For $18

Photo Credit: Protekt

I’m usually a chemical sunscreen kind of girl—mostly because I can’t stand the thick feeling of zinc on my face—but Protekt SPF30 is the least mineral-feeling zinc sunscreen I’ve ever tried. I mean that in a good way. Instead of feeling cakey and heavy on my face (and making me look like a ghost) this stuff feels more like lotion and leaves my face feeling moisturized and clean. I have fairly sensitive skin and I haven’t noticed any irritation from Protekt, even after sweating through it all day on a bike ride in the Tetons. It’s also a Reef Safe formula since it doesn’t use any harmful chemicals known to damage marine life.

The water and sweat resistance is on par with any other sunscreen I’ve worn, and I haven’t really had to reapply on long hikes or bike rides. It makes a hard case for switching to mineral sunscreen (like my dermatologist has been telling me for ages) since it’s far more effective at blocking UV rays than chemical. They also make a sweet SPF 15 lip balm which is soft and incredibly refreshing on a long hot day in the sun.

Patagonia Happy Hike Studio Pants Buy Now For $79

Photo Credit: Patagonia

On a long summer hike, I find keeping my legs covered can be far more efficient than reapplying sunscreen. Plus, if you’re climbing or scrambling around it’s hard to wear shorts without scraping yourself up. Patagonia’s Happy Hike Studio Pants are a great lightweight pair of summer pants, with UPF 50-plus fabric and stretchy, breathable construction that has kept me cool while hiking in 90-degree weather.

The jogger-style pants are great with hiking boots, Chacos, or running shoes, and the elastic cuffs can be rolled or pushed up easily while you wade into the water. I also love how large and spacious the pockets are since pants like this often have really small pockets that are more for show than function. The front drop-in pockets can hold a pair of sunglasses, phone, or map, and one of the back pockets has a zipper in which I’ve stashed a credit card and ID for post-hike beers.