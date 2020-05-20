These Are the Best Skis on Sale Right Now

In the spirit of getting back on snow ASAP next season, we scoured Backcountry.com’s Memorial Day Sale (going on now through May 25) for the best deals on skis from our 2020 Buyer’s Guide. Everything here is at least 30 percent off, making them about a third of the cost of that new mountain bike you’re looking at, and have been vetted by our all-star Powder Union. If you need permission, here it is.

Skis of the Year, 2020

Rated one of the 11 Skis of the Year in our 2020 Buyer’s Guide, the Head Kore 105 should be considered ski royalty. A quiver-destroying ski that you will choose first, no matter the conditions, the Head Kore 105 is top of its class on deep powder days, on groomers, and in the trees. Read our full review here.

The Blizzard Rustler 11 is made for crushing pow at aggressive lift-accessed zones in resorts like Alta, Big Sky, and Squaw Valley. Incorporating a multi-layer poplar, beech, balsa, and paulownia wood core, the Rustler 11 is very stiff and stable from tip to tail and inspires confidence at high speeds. Read our full review of this 2020 Ski of the Year here.

Atomic Bent Chetler 120 Buy Now (30% off) For $525

Another 2020 Ski of the Year, the Atomic Bent Chetler 120 is really damn fun to ski— it pivots, it slides, you can put pressure over the tip and get it to engage and maneuver around obstacles with confidence. Additionally, the rounded flex pattern responds well to changes in terrain and turn radius. Read our full review here.

Powder Skis

For a big ski loaded up with two sheets of metal, the Nordica Enforcer 110 is a nimble in bounds choice meant to be a daily driver anywhere out West. Multilayer construction will give you the confidence to charge big lines fast, while still being able to tackle the bump run back to the lift. Read our full review here.

K2 Mindbender 116 C Buy Now (40% off) For $420

A killer carver on groomers and able to crush mogul straightlines too, this is a dream ski. It’s flat tailed but jibby, it’s light but powerful, and it just feels right. Read our full review here.

La Sportiva Vapor Float Buy Now (25% off) For $975

With construction components including Kevlar, carbon nanotubes, and a carbon torsion box, La Sportiva has created an ultralight, 117mm waist, fat ski that excels in backcountry powder fields. First impressions: light—insanely light. The Vapor Float glides through the snow in a way that can only be likened to the sensation of surfing. Read our full review of the La Sportiva Vapor Float here.

Rocky Mountain Underground YLE 118 Buy Now (40% off) For $480

At 188cm long and 118mm underfoot (the only size available), there’s nothing forgiving about these monsters and RMU stands behind that. With its surfboard-inspired shape, the YLE has been bred for big backcountry booters and steep Alaskan spines. If you want to take your bag of tricks to the BC this winter, bring this ski. Read our full review here.

Rossignol Black Ops 118 Buy Now (40% off) For $420

The Rossignol Black Ops 118 is a flat ski with rocker in the tip and tail, designed to do everything well. It floats, slides, jumps, pivots, smashes, and blasts downhill. Read our full review here.

Pulse pads at high impact zones topped off with a new carbon flax weave for torsional stability make the Salomon QST 118 a ski you can count on in high consequence zones. Cork in the early rise tip helps absorb unwanted chatter up front. The agile design makes this ski capable of conquering nimble trees; a difficult task for a ski of its size underfoot. Read our full review here.

All Mountain Skis, Over 100mm

Lib Tech Wreckcreate 102 Buy Now (30% off) For $455

The 102mm waist and early-rise tip was enough to get the job done and still appreciate the soft snow conditions. Additionally, the Bio Beans top sheet, made from beans, and water-based ink sublimation graphics, make you feel good about having an ecofriendly, toxic-free build. Read our full review here.

Fischer Ranger 102 FR Buy Now (40% off) For $420

This ski is unshakable thanks to a combination of stiffness and a smooth sidecut. Its construction and design lean toward the traditional—it has camber underfoot, a beech and poplar wood core, and ABS sidewalls—and skiers with race backgrounds felt comfortable on it immediately. Read our full review here.

Black Diamond Helio Recon 105 Buy Now (40% off) For $523

Long story short, this ski is intended for backcountry enthusiasts who value downhill performance and are willing to sacrifice a touch of weight over a true touring-specific ski. Read our full review here.

Quick and nimble in the tighter trees with a 17m turn radius, the five-point sidecut provides extra hold on every turn, letting you turn up the speed carving groomers. Read the full review here.

Atomic Vantage 107 Ti Buy Now (30% off) For $525

The titanium tank mesh made from a sheet of Titanal, reduces weight in the Atomic Vantage Ti while still providing the dampness and stability we choose metal for. Even at your highest speed, you can switch to short radius turns at a moment’s notice and shut down momentum if needed. Read the full review here.

The Armada Tracer 108 is a shining example of a lightweight ski that would work for any condition, any terrain. Ideally, however, this is a mid-winter, touring powder ski on its best day. Read the full review here.

True to its Austrian roots, the Sheeva 10 maintains it’s ability to deliver precision turns on groomers, yet the 102 mm platform and carbon tips will float you to the top of a foot of powder. Read the full review here.

Nordica Santa Ana 110 Buy Now (30% off) For $460

Early-rise rocker tip made it easy to initiate turns and set an edge but if you’re not on top of this ski, it’s not going to maneuver quickly enough in tight spaces. Start your lunges and leg lifts now. The Santa Ana 110 wants to go fast and hard. Read our full review here.

All Mountain Skis, Under 100mm

The Blizzard Rustler 9 is easily unweighted and slides fluidly when the terrain demands it. If you frequently find yourself burning turns down steep hardpack or running the gauntlet in a forest of evergreens in between powder days, the Rustler 9 is waiting for you. Read our full review here.

K2 Mindbender 98TI Alliance Buy Now (40% off) For $420

The Powder Union found the versatile 98mm waist and the long effective edge to be the perfect balance of power and fun, adding that the ski stuck to groomers like magnets, but still had great turn initiation. Read our full review of the K2 Mindbender 98TI Alliance here.

Rossignol Black Ops 98 Buy Now (40% off) For $420

At full speed, it’s capable of arcing wide, edge to edge turns on groomers, and responsive enough to keep the S curves much tighter in the trees. Able to pivot, smear, and slash with ease, the edge hold on hard pack is impressive. Read our full review here.

Bred for steep, snappy turns amongst the trees or a personal gold medal GS run, there’s no speed limit for this ski. Rather, it begs for acceleration down the fall line. Read our full review here.

Touring Skis

The Kore 99 is ideal for firm snow and on-piste precision. A karuba wood core with Koroyd and carbon layered with graphene in the tips and tails makes for a responsive and predictable lightweight ski. Read our full review here.

Blizzard Zero G 105 Buy Now (30% off) For $560

Tip-toeing in at 1650 grams, Blizzard’s redesigned Carbon Drive 2.0 technology combined with a longer turning radius greatly improves the ski’s torsional rigidity in variable terrain and stability at speed. Read our full review here.

Rocky Mountain Underground North Shore 108 Buy Now (40% off) For $480

This is a sturdy skier’s ski—a strong confidence inspiring, edge-biting, downhill charging ski. We’d love to tell you that this ski would chatter on a groomer, sink on a pow day, or look like overkill in the Jay Peak tram line, but alas, it’s a hard charger’s quiver-killer. Read our full review of the RMU North Shore 108 here.